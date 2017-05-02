​This Port Elizabeth house is chock-a-block with charm

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Port-Elizabeth-based team Muse Architects, who took control of a modern residential home and ensured (via creative thinking, stylish inspiration and, of course, talent) that the end result is nothing short of eye-catching and charming.

Add to that an eclectic-themed interior, and we definitely have a house that just beckons to become the venue of a cosy little get-together with the friends (to show off its furniture, décor pieces and clever layouts, of course).