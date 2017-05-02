​This Port Elizabeth house is chock-a-block with charm

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Port-Elizabeth-based team Muse Architects, who took control of a modern residential home and ensured (via creative thinking, stylish inspiration and, of course, talent) that the end result is nothing short of eye-catching and charming.
Add to that an eclectic-themed interior, and we definitely have a house that just beckons to become the venue of a cosy little get-together with the friends (to show off its furniture, décor pieces and clever layouts, of course).
When the weather’s swell, it’s a simple matter of pulling aside that glass door and welcoming in some fresh air. And don’t you think that patio with its wooden deck links up perfectly with the wooden-floored kitchen? Notice how a subtle change in colour palette separates the two areas, even though they’re (almost) seamlessly connected once the generous glass doors have been zig-zagged open.
As the heart of the home, this kitchen certainly presents a wicked combination of style, functionality and charm.
Those super modern stools are just waiting in case somebody decides to make use of the wooden-top breakfast bar. And notice the floating shelves on the right, ripe and ready to help show off a selection of décor pieces and/or kitchen goodies.
Not a lot of people pay attention to hallways, instead opting for merely a framed photo here and a rug there to “style it up”. Pity, as this hallway (with its impressively high ceilings) is a picture-perfect example of how only a handful of items can inject some decent beauty into a narrow space to ensure the end result is neither empty nor cluttered.
We’ll immediately tell you our favourite piece(s) in this bathroom: those oversized wall tiles, which perfectly resemble the floating vanity. Subtle, yet so very effective!
And just notice how strong the linear style comes through, ensuring a decent dose of horizontal/vertical lines to bring in some pattern without making the bathroom seem overcrowded or cramped.
It’s all in the details, as they say!
Check out these 9 bathroom tricks you have to try.