​This Port Elizabeth house is chock-a-block with charm

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Port-Elizabeth-based team Muse Architects, who took control of a modern residential home and ensured (via creative thinking, stylish inspiration and, of course, talent) that the end result is nothing short of eye-catching and charming.

Add to that an eclectic-themed interior, and we definitely have a house that just beckons to become the venue of a cosy little get-together with the friends (to show off its furniture, décor pieces and clever layouts, of course).

Opening up

House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
When the weather’s swell, it’s a simple matter of pulling aside that glass door and welcoming in some fresh air. And don’t you think that patio with its wooden deck links up perfectly with the wooden-floored kitchen? Notice how a subtle change in colour palette separates the two areas, even though they’re (almost) seamlessly connected once the generous glass doors have been zig-zagged open.

The kitchen

House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
As the heart of the home, this kitchen certainly presents a wicked combination of style, functionality and charm.

Those super modern stools are just waiting in case somebody decides to make use of the wooden-top breakfast bar. And notice the floating shelves on the right, ripe and ready to help show off a selection of décor pieces and/or kitchen goodies.

High style

House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Not a lot of people pay attention to hallways, instead opting for merely a framed photo here and a rug there to “style it up”. Pity, as this hallway (with its impressively high ceilings) is a picture-perfect example of how only a handful of items can inject some decent beauty into a narrow space to ensure the end result is neither empty nor cluttered.

The bathroom

House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Eclectic style bathroom
We’ll immediately tell you our favourite piece(s) in this bathroom: those oversized wall tiles, which perfectly resemble the floating vanity. Subtle, yet so very effective! 

And just notice how strong the linear style comes through, ensuring a decent dose of horizontal/vertical lines to bring in some pattern without making the bathroom seem overcrowded or cramped.

It’s all in the details, as they say! 

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

