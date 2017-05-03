New this week: 11 low-cost but beautiful kitchens

You don't have to spend a fortune to have a cooking space to be proud of.

In fact, today at homify, we have put together 11 low-cost but beautiful kitchens that will prove to you just how easy it is to achieve a stunning, eye-catching and functional kitchen without having to fork out a fortune.

These examples come with little tips and tricks for creating your own low-cost beautiful kitchen. You won't believe how simple it can be to create a kitchen that is the heart and soul of the home.

Shall we take a look?