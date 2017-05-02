20 sensational patios and terraces

There's nothing more amazing and welcoming than an awesome terrace, and this homify feature showcases just that… patio and terrace inspiration! The 20 tips and tricks included here are sure to have your outdoor area looking fabulous and fascinating without compromising on style and sophistication.

An attractive, modern, retro or quaint terrace is the perfect way to liven up your living space in chic style, whether you want to include a stunning seating area, an outdoor dining zone or even incorporate your garden in Zen design. This article includes ideas to upgrade your flooring, add some elegant furniture and fascinating accessories that are sure to create an outdoor area that is the epitome of comfort and relaxation.