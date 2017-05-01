The pretty Port Elizabeth Bay house

We’re off to Port Elizabeth for today’s homify 360° highlight, where a modern (and oh-so spacious) house enjoy all the winning ingredients for a pleasing lifestyle: space, style, location, functionality and, of course, beauty.

Muse Architects were the experts in charge of this project, which saw some striking alterations get added to an existing house. And even though we have no idea what the house looked like before the new touches, we can say with all certainty that the new results are picture-perfect.

Scroll down to see if you agree with us…