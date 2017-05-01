The pretty Port Elizabeth Bay house

We’re off to Port Elizabeth for today’s homify 360° highlight, where a modern (and oh-so spacious) house enjoy all the winning ingredients for a pleasing lifestyle: space, style, location, functionality and, of course, beauty.
Muse Architects were the experts in charge of this project, which saw some striking alterations get added to an existing house. And even though we have no idea what the house looked like before the new touches, we can say with all certainty that the new results are picture-perfect.
Scroll down to see if you agree with us…
We don’t blame you for not being able to tear your gaze away from that fabulous back yard (the fresh lawn, the layered design, the pool!), but try to take in some of the house in the backdrop as well, please.
Notice how welcoming and open it is, with spacious balconies, open terraces and glass doors all welcoming us inside – or would they be there to lure the inhabitants outdoors?
We have no doubt that this stunning terrace sees its fair share of socialising on a regular basis. Those timber and stone surfaces go a long way in styling up this space, making it all the more homier and charming – and then we don’t even mention that breathtaking view!
The heart of the home continues the charm splendidly, where both space and style combine to form a most practical layout.
And we certainly can’t imagine a better colour palette than this light one, which is made even brighter by the incoming natural lighting.
Sharing in the kitchen’s open-plan layout is the dining area, consisting of a pleasant-looking timber table and benches. A warm-hued, delightfully patterned rug firmly grounds the dining space, contrasting greatly with the blues and greens seeping indoors via the glass doors.
Can’t you just see yourself enjoying morning coffee (and afternoon wine) at that table, enjoying the fresh garden views? It’s not hard for us at all…
