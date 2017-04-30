​The Durban house that demands attention

Today’s homify 360° gem focuses on a little… scratch that, make it a ‘super large and gorgeously spacious’ house in Westville, Durban, that is the ultra stylish brainchild of LCN Architecture.

Flaunting an area layout of 400 m² (we told you it was spacious!), this structure clearly means business, yet it is not (only) it’s size we’re interested in, for the materials used to style up its exterior façade are most impressive as well…