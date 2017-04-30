​The Durban house that demands attention

Today’s homify 360° gem focuses on a little… scratch that, make it a ‘super large and gorgeously spacious’ house in Westville, Durban, that is the ultra stylish brainchild of LCN Architecture.
Flaunting an area layout of 400 m² (we told you it was spacious!), this structure clearly means business, yet it is not (only) it’s size we’re interested in, for the materials used to style up its exterior façade are most impressive as well…
A house that flaunts such a build and layout is clearly no wallflower! After all, you don’t opt for double-storey pillars, curved roof shingles, stone-clad surfaces and super spacious balconies if you plan on fitting in.
No no no, this house was built to stand out – and we love it!
The “look at me” style starts even before we get to the physical house – even the privacy/security wall surrounding the house demands attention, especially that super striking gate.
Stone has always been one of the tried-and-tested architectural materials, for both indoor spaces and outdoor areas. And why shouldn’t it be? It’s strong, it’s reliable, and it is totally flexible (metaphorically speaking, at least), meaning it can fit in with just about any design style, from Scandinavian and modern to country and minimalist.
And for this particular design, the stone surfaces lend that slightly rustic touch that perfectly enhances the façade’s visual detail.
For the rear side of the house, the super striking style still continues, only here the house’s look is slightly more relaxed and open – a clear sign that this side is meant for socialising and relaxation, as is evidenced by the spacious terrace and exterior dining set on the right.
Another picture-perfect example of local architecture done right!
