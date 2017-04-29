The Cape Town disaster becomes a family home

Here on homify we have undoubtedly seen our fair share of amazing home transformations (and shared all of them with you!), yet today’s ‘before and after’ piece is really a shining gem – at least, it turned out to be one after some hardworking pros were finished with it.
A full-on refurbishment transformed these interiors into a state-of-the-art living space; you won't believe the exquisiteness of the flooring, the modern bathroom or the stunningly subtle kitchen of this home.
Thus, start scrolling and get inspired…
Now this really looks more like a scene out of a slasher film than a high-gloss home. With absolutely nothing in place to offer any bathroom functionality, this room does show off some potential in its size.
The marvellous magic of monochrome! After the experts in charge worked their magic, this bathroom now flaunts not only a super stylish look, but also so much functionality – can you imagine how those dual sinks and twin showers are going to cut down the bathroom rush hour each and every morning?
Dirty, cluttered and totally uninspiring. Enough said.
Less is more, as they say, and this kitchen proves it with its clean and subtle style – a minimalist masterpiece, if you will.
Notice how the oversized floor tiles add just the right amount of pattern to this cooking space.
The ‘before’ stages of this home didn’t show off any inspiring wall hues, seeing as the experts chose to repaint them in some pretty pale grey tones. But what we really admire here is how conscientious the decorating team were in terms of protecting the floor as they painted – and you’re about to see why…
The new grey of the walls and the white of the skirting board add the perfect touch of classiness and elegance, BUT just check out that stunning, five-finger parquet floor! An amazing bonus feature that not all house are fortunate enough to flaunt.
Refinished and polished, this parquet floor is definitely a massive selling point for this apartment! Just imagine how picture-perfect this space will look once some furniture and a few décor pieces are added in…
