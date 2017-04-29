The Cape Town disaster becomes a family home

Here on homify we have undoubtedly seen our fair share of amazing home transformations (and shared all of them with you!), yet today’s ‘before and after’ piece is really a shining gem – at least, it turned out to be one after some hardworking pros were finished with it.

A full-on refurbishment transformed these interiors into a state-of-the-art living space; you won't believe the exquisiteness of the flooring, the modern bathroom or the stunningly subtle kitchen of this home.

Thus, start scrolling and get inspired…