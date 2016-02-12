​Smart Homes That Don't Contain Their Cool

The hot trend of container homes presents a variety of living benefits: living in a simple space, less clutter, being environmentally conscious, building a budget-friendly house, to name just a few. Add to that the major advantage of being able to move (with your house, if it’s small enough) anywhere and it’s no wonder it’s so admired in the architectural realm.

Today on homify 360°, we simply can’t “contain” our excitement. Get it?! As there are still a lot of people who view container homes as “living in a cramped box”, we are relishing the chance to prove them wrong.

Plainly put: the inventor of the container home (also known as the prefab or modular home) was smart enough not to substitute style or space for function, so rest assured that living in one of these models definitely won’t cramp your lifestyle – in fact, it just might make your neighbours green with envy!

Let’s review 6 stunning examples of container homes that each boasts a unique style and image.