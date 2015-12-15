Christmas decorating on a budget

It's Christmas and as much as the silly season is a happy holiday for spending time with loved ones and enjoying good food, great company and of course, a beautiful home with the help of homify, Christmas is also a time when we remember those less fortunate and give back to them by making their lives a little easier during the holidays.

So, this holiday why not dial back the ostentatious Christmas décor for something more simple and homemade and instead give the Christmas décor budget you would've spent to a charity organisation? That doesn't mean that your home needs to look sad this holiday! You can still participate by making your own fantastic Christmas décor!

Here are some ideas compiled for you by the homify team!