If you pride yourself on your culinary skills and your kitchen being the heart of your home, then there are some things you simply have to have.
In fact, today we are going to look at 7 must-haves for a functional kitchen.
These are all simple additions that will change your home as well as who you are as a chef!
Shall we take a look?
A kitchen island is a must for any modern cook!
It allows your family and friends to gather around while you whip up a feast and it gives your kitchen extra storage. What's more, is that it provides the kitchen with an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
You have to create a wonderful balance between a kitchen where you can see what you are doing and a kitchen that has a wonderful ambiance.
Opt for lamps that drop down from the ceiling and LED lights under the counter tops and shelves.
Have a look at these seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting.
Utilise vertical space by installing shelves on the walls. This will allow for utensils, crockery and cutlery to be stored neatly away while remaining accessible!
You can also install shelves on your walls all by yourself! Buy some simple wooden planks and you're good to go.
Let fresh air and sunshine flow into your kitchen, creating a light and bright cooking space. You'll get rid of old smells and you won't need so much artificial light during the day.
Fresh air and sunshine is key to a modern cooking area!
Sometimes all you need is a touch of nature to transform your kitchen. A vase of flowers or a pot plant is a must-have for any kitchen, breathing new life into it. Natural beauty is the best type of beauty.
As South Africans, we love good wine. Cooking with a delicious glass of Merlot or opening up a unwooded Chardonnay with a carefully prepared meal for guests can really enhance a dining experience.
So why not keep all of your carefully collected bottles of wine on display in a beautiful wine rack in your kitchen? This is a great form of decor and storage all in one!
This kitchen features a beautiful little nook with cushions and a little table. This is the perfect area for relaxing with a cup of coffee while waiting for the oven to heat up or relaxing with friends while the smell of freshly baked goods wafts through the house.
This black wall, which can be used as a chalk board, is also a great addition to a cooking space! Also have a look at these 7 ideas to decorate the kitchen walls.