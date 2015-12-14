The Beautiful Desert Oasis House

The swimming pool here is depicted as large and inviting cool blue water that is just waiting to be splashed in and enjoyed! The entire outdoor space is so spacious and grand that socialising with family and friends on weekends is a must!

The deck area surrounding the turquoise swimming pool is just calling for guests to lounge around and enjoy the sun in between going for a splash, but what's that small building close to the poolside? It looks like an outdoor barbecue area? Another place for enjoying good company! It even has an undercover eating area that is perfect for those Sunday lunches.

Having an exterior space to host small intimate family gatherings at the poolside is the perfect way to enjoy summer without having to clean up a dirty home and kitchen afterwards!

