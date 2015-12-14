The Beautiful Desert Oasis House

If you love rustic designer homes with modern elements you will simply adore this fantastic home! The strong exterior contrasts so well with the interior, making this home almost come alive with personality and character! This stunning mansion has been reconstructed and renovated by the skilled team at Islabau Constructura in Palma de Mallorca, Spain to make the home even more than just a rural stone house; t's a masterpiece of old world charm and technological advancement.
Each and every aspect of the exterior and interior of this marvellous structure is well planned and thought out with the aim of achieving the maximum benefit from the design and architecture of this solid stone building, making it eye catching and any owner's dream!
The stone exterior of this rustic and rural villa has so much character and dynamic elements that makes it a beautiful attraction that has a vintage charm, it's a classic addition to the neighbourhood that is well constructed with some modern elements creating the best version of this beautiful home!
From this angle we get an idea that this home has a fort like appeal to it as well, with the driveway and large wooden garage doors creating this magnificent vision of a compound. We catch a glimpse of the two upper levels of this stunning home from this perspective, which gives us an idea of what we can expect once we enter the compound and get a closer look at this home.
The swimming pool here is depicted as large and inviting cool blue water that is just waiting to be splashed in and enjoyed! The entire outdoor space is so spacious and grand that socialising with family and friends on weekends is a must!
The deck area surrounding the turquoise swimming pool is just calling for guests to lounge around and enjoy the sun in between going for a splash, but what's that small building close to the poolside? It looks like an outdoor barbecue area? Another place for enjoying good company! It even has an undercover eating area that is perfect for those Sunday lunches.
Having an exterior space to host small intimate family gatherings at the poolside is the perfect way to enjoy summer without having to clean up a dirty home and kitchen afterwards!
The first sight of the interior is absolutely stunning, bright and well illuminated with natural sunlight throughout the day and large open spaces with perfectly decorated simple designer furniture in neutral tones. A bright pop of colour has been included to the room through the use of interchangeable scatter pillows, making this space so elegant.
The all-white floors adds a modern touch, while the exposed wooden beams creates a more rustic effect, the fantastic yet opulent vintage coffee table provides a personal element to the room that is a new take on open plan living, allowing the luxurious atmosphere of the home to shine through.
This dining room area is pleasant and open, with bright and airy elements and an abundance of natural sunlight and ventilation making this room the perfect space! And with the open plan area receiving day sun, this room remains well illumination throughout the day.
The mix of modern and rustic elements makes this home special, elegant and completely classic in every way. The large solid dark wooden dining room table is completely contrasting when compared to the rest of the living space. While the chocolate tone of the leather dining room chairs adds a luxurious effect that makes this large ten seater dining room table the perfect place to host those dinner parties for family and friends.
This marvelous modern kitchen is absolutely elegant, with clean lines, an uncluttered approach and all-white cabinets. This kitchen has been so tastefully designed and decorated making it timeless and classic, while being a modern and minimalist dream!
The remarkable kitchen is fantastic and contemporary with contrasting stylish elements that see vintage charm meeting technological decor such as the built in appliances. The spectacular lighting provides the perfect illumination that allows this kitchen to be the best place to cook gourmet meals and prepare the most well proportioned dinner plate assembly for your hungry guests. Who would've thought that this modern kitchen would be hiding inside this rustic mansion?
This simple and uncluttered bedroom is absolutely classic and tasteful in every possible way. The wooden flooring creates a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere that makes this bedroom that much more unique and sophisticated, that is inviting and warm.
The elegant wall colour, perfect lighting and natural sunlight creates the perfect setting for a main bedroom that is excellently decorated, the floor to ceiling curtains wonderfully frames the large windows, while adding a private and intimate effect to the room.
Speaking of a frame… the windows allow for an excellent view of the swimming pool and outdoor barbeque area, creating a sight to see below the rustic balcony.
A bathroom doesn't have to be full of colour and decorative designs to be perfect, modern and minimalist charm is subtle, tasteful and classic with less is more being the operative effect of a home such as this. The design of this bathroom meets the needs and example of the rest of this home quite well, with its simple and elegant decor in classic and stylish neutral tones.
The fixtures and furnishings of this modern bathroom adds a contemporary yet neutral effect to the entire space, making it comfortable, tranquil and the perfect escape from the busy working world. The bathroom is the best place to relax, be rejuvenated and at peace. If you are at a loss in designing your new bathroom, have a look at these ideas for inspiration!