This Home Is the American Dream

There is such a thing as living like a star and it looks like this.
Photographed by Antonio Chaves, this house is based in Sonoma Coast, California and is nicknamed Casa da Piscina, which means
pool house. With the eclectic use of volumes and shapes, a beautiful infinity pool and views for miles, this it the home that dreams are made of.
Fred Allen once said,
A celebrity is a person who works hard all of their life to become well known, and then wears dark glasses to avoid being recognised.
This is the type of home that marries these two themes—glamour and subtlety, fame and exclusivity, fun and unique.
Casa da Piscina packs a punch where the designers have gone for quality over quantity. The size is not over the top and the finishes not ostentatious or heavily opulent. Instead, an elegant and stylish design has been created that is perfect for the setting.
Casa da Piscina is a gorgeous collaboration of wood and glass as different levels work together to create an overall masterpiece.
The photographer has captured the most incredible shot here, where light streams from the house into the night. The glass walls allow the interior of the house to open up onto the exterior, creating a transcendence between inside and outside spaces.
The different layers of the house are also evident here, juxtaposed by the large, sweeping deck that it is perched on. The result is modern piece of architecture suspended above the landscape below it.
This is the perfect example of stylish design, that transcends global tastes. Picture this home overlooking the hills in Magaliesberg or the ocean in Hout Bay. It suits any neighbourhood and is a home fit for a bachelor, a couple or a family.
This is a house built for relaxing in, evident by the garden and entertainment space.
Cushy sofas, patio furniture and umbrellas line the large infinity pool, which overlooks rolling fields and beautiful mountain views. This is paradise in the form of fantastic property.
The photographer has captured how the infinity pool makes the swimmer feel as if they could float off the side of a mountain in a stunning display of design.
The designers have also worked with simple colours including grey and orange to create the overall look and feel of the exterior. Grey furniture is brightened with orange cushions, which match the facade and the roof of the house itself.
The concrete pool area and wooden patio are broken up by a grassy backyard, which adds some natural colour and greenery to the space.
The rear exterior view of Casa da Piscina reveals a beautiful roof garden, where a patch of lawn actually covers the roof.
Roof gardens such as this one are a trendy addition to the exterior of a home, providing a bit of colour as well as a natural, earthy look and feel.
Apart from being design-savvy and architecturally trendy, a roof garden is a wonderful element in terms of sustainability. They regulate the temperature of the house and allow for inhabitants to grow their own food without taking up any garden space or worrying about the pets ruining the vegetable patch. Roof gardens can also have amazing hydrological benefits.
Imagine taking a ladder up to your roof every morning to pick fresh carrots and lettuce for dinner.
The photographers have also captured the incredible panoramic views that this home utilises as well as the fairly rustic elements of the architecture, which have merged with modern elements.
The interior of the design incorporates the greys and oranges as well as the use of glass and wood. While modern and magnificent, the interior is also rustic and simple with gorgeous stone walls and high, wooden ceilings.
Trendy sofas and funky cushions make this living space homely, positioned next to a hearty fireplace and a sleek, flat screen television. The rustic elements haven't meant a compromise in taste or comfort.
This living room is positioned next to several large windows and doors, which allow natural light to stream into the space. This is also a sustainable feature of the house because natural light means that less artificial lights are needed during the day and that heaters aren't needed in winter as often as the sun heats up the space naturally.
This is a room where you want to spend winter afternoons cuddled in front of the television, with the fire blazing.
The same wood and orange theme continues into the bedrooms, where a funky set of bunk beds have been positioned in the loft area of the home.
This is ideal for a family who have small children who want to read with torches under the duvets and whisper ghost stories to each other at night.
Even in the loft, natural light oozes into the room, providing light and warmth. This is much healthier than a ton of artificial lights shining down on the kids playing during the day, while they are in the bedroom.
The designers have gone for sleek, simple and modern in this room too, making use of clean and bold lines. The bunk beds are a modern take on an old favourite, with cushy mattresses and trendy cushions. What's great about this is that it is not child specific in terms of design, so it can be used for guests who are visiting for the weekend as well.
The bathrooms in Casa da Piscina are also modern and sleek, with quirky shapes and trendy features added to it to make the design a unique creation.
Wood, grey and glass continue to feature, but gorgeous triangle shapes have been introduced into the furniture to create something stylish and unique. A his and her basin also features these triangle elements.
The tiled floors complement the use of wood throughout the bathroom, showing how grey and wood work together. This is a great tip for interior design.
The bathroom shows that the designers have considered everything, right down to the last detail when it comes to both the interior and the exterior design. Even natural light plays a role here.
Casa da Piscina is a once-in-a-lifetime house that adds incredible value to the Californian state. Recreated in South Africa and we'd have a gold mine.
