This Home Is the American Dream

There is such a thing as living like a star and it looks like this.

Photographed by Antonio Chaves, this house is based in Sonoma Coast, California and is nicknamed Casa da Piscina, which means pool house . With the eclectic use of volumes and shapes, a beautiful infinity pool and views for miles, this it the home that dreams are made of.

Fred Allen once said, A celebrity is a person who works hard all of their life to become well known, and then wears dark glasses to avoid being recognised.

This is the type of home that marries these two themes—glamour and subtlety, fame and exclusivity, fun and unique.

Casa da Piscina packs a punch where the designers have gone for quality over quantity. The size is not over the top and the finishes not ostentatious or heavily opulent. Instead, an elegant and stylish design has been created that is perfect for the setting.