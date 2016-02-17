This Home's the Real American Idol

homify 360° invites you today to partake in a journey to the United States. Here, located in Rappahannock County, Virginia, we find the beauty of the countryside. Mountains, grassy fields, clear skies, lush forests – and it is also here where we will discover a countryside villa. But should you immediately start to conjure up images of rustic wood, chipped stone, a sloping gable roof and a rural terrace, stop at once.

Although these visions are stereotypical of a country villa, it is worlds removed from the one we are about to see. From architectural artist Robert Gurney comes a modern project that is quite the opposite of any expected rustic residence located in the countryside. We’re talking glass glazing, modern materials, chic layouts… all elegantly erected in the middle of wild and dazzling nature.

But at the risk of spoiling too much, let’s commence our tour.