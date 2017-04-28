The most beautiful house in Johannesburg

Not all of us were meant to become city dwellers; a lot of people actually yearn for some fresh air and wide open spaces on a day-to-day basis. The client of today’s homify 360° discovery was one such person, who requested a pragmatic design approach to her luxury home, in Waterfall Country Estate, that would remind her of her youth growing up on a farm.
Architects Of Justice were asked to deliver the goods, and we were there to check out (and share with you) the end results…
The professionals in charge focused on harnessing natural elements and the appropriate use of materials as the visual and tactile stimuli to trigger the correct visions of rural living.
Part of the end design of the house features a prominent northern veranda space that stretches from the east to the west-site boundary. This continuous veranda is fitted with screens that add elements of privacy and solar control – two crucial factors that ensure the patio is in use throughout the year.
More than adequate glass panes were added in the form of windows and doors, ensuring that the house floods with natural light, providing a warm and comfortable home year round.
The chromadek roofs sheeting is purposely used so it can be heard tinkering during rainstorms – any child living on a farm will tell you there’s nothing like hearing raindrops crashing down against a roof.
Reconstituted timber trusses are mostly exposed to accentuate the sharp pitched roof and enlarge internal volumes.
A “great room” houses the kitchen, family lounge and dining areas as one space, and extends in the centre of the house from the south to the north. This space is also directly linked to the veranda, which allows this main living area to connect to the main garden.
The four bedrooms consist of three en-suite master suits, as well as a smaller en-suite guest room, all of which complement the modern living space. These bedrooms boast huge windows, covered balconies, ample cupboard space, and fireplaces, undoubtedly enhancing the inhabitants’ lifestyle in terms of comfort and functionality.
It’s not just a (very) spacious veranda and open yard that greets us at the back – a swimming pool also catches attention, which is, of course, a much more posh substitute for cooling-off than an old farm dam!
