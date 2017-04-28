The most beautiful house in Johannesburg

Not all of us were meant to become city dwellers; a lot of people actually yearn for some fresh air and wide open spaces on a day-to-day basis. The client of today’s homify 360° discovery was one such person, who requested a pragmatic design approach to her luxury home, in Waterfall Country Estate, that would remind her of her youth growing up on a farm.

Architects Of Justice were asked to deliver the goods, and we were there to check out (and share with you) the end results…