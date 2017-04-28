The completely beautiful South African home

Lei Lester Design, interior design firm, takes control of today’s homify 360° highlight, which saw the renovation and design consultation of a home in the southern suburbs of Cape Town.

So, what did this project entail? Taking a two-bedroom single-storey home and transforming it into a four-bedroom, double-storey structure complete with splash pool, front and back decks/gardens and a double garage – and how lucky for us (and you), because we get to relish in the stylish end results!