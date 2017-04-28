The completely beautiful South African home

Lei Lester Design, interior design firm, takes control of today’s homify 360° highlight, which saw the renovation and design consultation of a home in the southern suburbs of Cape Town.
So, what did this project entail? Taking a two-bedroom single-storey home and transforming it into a four-bedroom, double-storey structure complete with splash pool, front and back decks/gardens and a double garage – and how lucky for us (and you), because we get to relish in the stylish end results!
A vision in white! The white façade reminds us of a quaint little farm in the Klein Karoo, as it possesses a certain old-world charm that is hard to come by in today’s super-modern times.
It is quite a surprise to see just how spacious the house is on the inside. Immediately upon entering, we are greeted by a spacious layout in the entry hall, which is also where the wooden, open-riser staircase awaits to transport us upstairs.
Notice the fantastic dark blue (is that ‘thunderstorm’ or ‘deep ocean’?) splashed across the focal walls on the right!
That good-looking blue continues into the kitchen, beautifully styling up the backsplash while contrasting most effectively with the snow-white surfaces of the cabinetry and island – not to mention the honey-toned wooden floor.
And speaking of which, the wooden flooring was sourced from the client’s family farm, adding a certain unique charm and simplicity to the interiors.
For the bedroom, a warmer colour palette was chosen – just see how the light orange of the linen complement the warm hues of the floors.
Our favourite piece here? Most definitely those industrial-style pendants which save up some side-table space while injecting visual style into the room.
