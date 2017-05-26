DIY: How to build your own closet/wardrobe

You want a wardrobe and you're feeling like a good old bit of DIY? This guide could be the one for you, woodworkers!
Let’s face it: most women’s happiness levels increase drastically when the conversation turns towards closets. More than a mere space to store clothing, it is a different world; a showcase of beautiful and exquisite possessions. And as homify is all about satisfying our readers’ needs for stunning creations, we are treating all to seven tips on how to create the perfect closet.
It is true that the closet is the favourite space in the entire house to a lot of women. It is the place that safeguards their clothing, accessories and shoes; a tidy and organised space that needs to be kept beautiful. Choosing a piece of clothing is undoubtedly easier if your options are neatly in order, which is why categorising and dividing clothing into sections, colours and seasons is so important to a lot of people (have you tried it?).
Whether you’re dying to turn your existing closet into a space that is worthy of a magazine cover, or in need of help to create your own closet from scratch, you’ll no doubt find our carefully laid out tips most helpful. Get ready to be inspired…
First and foremost, decide where you want your closet to be (should you not already have one). Having a large, spacious closet will depend on the available space in your bedroom. Necessity is the mother of invention, after all, so work with your available space, regardless of size. If you need to move a few things around (or completely out of your bedroom), then so be it.
After choosing the best place in the room, whether opposite the bed or next to it, start measuring your closet. Its width, length, height, everything. You have the spot, now get the size.
Then, the next step is up to you: if you have a knack for DIY (or a handyman to help you), then start drawing up those plans for your new closet. If you need some professional help, then rely on a carpenter or somebody who has experience working with design.
In the realm of closets and fashion, there is another vital element to be brought in – the mirror. After all, how else would one decide if a chosen outfit and accessories come together or not?
In our accompanying image, the corner mirror not only acts as a fashion consultant, but also neatly fills up that difficult angle space. Its style fits in with the rest of the room, it projects lighting, and enhances the visual space. Truly an unforgettable element.
Closet structure set? Now it becomes time to choose the colour and style. Our advice is not to divert from your room’s current style, as the two spaces need to flow together. Your choice of colour must reflect the mood you want to set, yet stay in harmony with the surroundings. Should you opt for a no-door closet, it would be wise to stay within the neutral tones, since your clothes’ colours will be visible and will be responsible for the visual balance. Therefore, throwing in another bright colour might make it seem a bit confusing.
Style and colour done! What’s next?
One cannot talk about creating a closet and leave out shelves and/or cupboards. After all, a closet is so much more than hanging space!
Here we see how the shelves/racks have been defined by item or category (accessory, colour, season, etc.). It forms a strong foundation of organisation, as it makes finding that particular scarf or hat so much easier. Repeat to yourself: a tidy space is an attractive space!
A closet light has to fulfil two functions: illuminate the space (to help you find what you’re looking for), and add an aesthetically pleasing element. The lighting that you settle on must also project a certain elegance and warmth, refining your environment.
Natural lighting plays a big part in any area, but if you cannot have your dream closet close to some natural illumination, then an artificial source will do. Luckily we are spoiled for choices: ceiling lights, floor lamps, wall fixtures, etc. Make sure that your lighting area reaches all your closet corners.
And why not treat both your closet and electricity bill, and opt for LED lighting?
For some bright ideas, check out: Interior Lighting: Guidelines For Great Design.
Your closet is not just a space for clothes; it can also be boosted with a few decor pieces, particularly if you have a no-door one. There are a range of options to enhance your closet to get that magazine look that we’re all so envious of, and it’s quite easy to achieve.
Add some boxes to your closet (not necessarily the ones your shoes came in). Consider ones with a pretty motif to enhance your closet space. Use them to store your shoes, jewellery, or other personal items that you want hidden.
If you have the space, insert some flowers (natural or artificial) for a fresh and colourful addition. How about a carpet, not only for some soft flooring, but to work the glamour side of your closet?
A closet must look beautiful, of course, but also be practical. Therefore, before you stuff everything into it, focus on retaining an attractive and clean space.
Designers know about our need for practicality, which is why the closets in store today come ‘prepared’ for better organisation, such as functional drawers. This is a fantastic way to organise everything in your closet, from socks to sweaters, and separate your different clothing pieces and accessories.
And there you have it – a neat, organised, gorgeous, perfect closet.