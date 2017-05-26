DIY: How to build your own closet/wardrobe

You want a wardrobe and you're feeling like a good old bit of DIY? This guide could be the one for you, woodworkers!

Let’s face it: most women’s happiness levels increase drastically when the conversation turns towards closets. More than a mere space to store clothing, it is a different world; a showcase of beautiful and exquisite possessions. And as homify is all about satisfying our readers’ needs for stunning creations, we are treating all to seven tips on how to create the perfect closet.

It is true that the closet is the favourite space in the entire house to a lot of women. It is the place that safeguards their clothing, accessories and shoes; a tidy and organised space that needs to be kept beautiful. Choosing a piece of clothing is undoubtedly easier if your options are neatly in order, which is why categorising and dividing clothing into sections, colours and seasons is so important to a lot of people (have you tried it?).

Whether you’re dying to turn your existing closet into a space that is worthy of a magazine cover, or in need of help to create your own closet from scratch, you’ll no doubt find our carefully laid out tips most helpful. Get ready to be inspired…