The beautiful and safe Pretoria home

Whether your personal style is more rustic and cosy or modern and spacious, you are sure to appreciate today’s homify 360° discovery – and in case you were wondering, this highlight is indeed the latter (modern and spacious).

Pretoria-based team Swart & Associates Architects took control of this project, which sees a modern house pull the rug out from under you. That’s because its front façade, although still stylish, looks rather modest and subtle, with no clues revealing just how spacious this house truly is.

We’re talking a basement dedicated to socialising and playing music!

Let’s take a look…