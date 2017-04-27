The Johannesburg home with a look you'll love

Today’s homify 360°discovery takes a look at a modern residence in Woodmead, Johannesburg. Its back story? It recently underwent a massive renovation to put that pizzazz and modern “oomph” back in its style.
And even though we aren’t privy to any ‘before’ photos, we have some ‘after’ shots that clearly show off the stunning style the house flaunts today. Professional renovation team Big A Contractors took charge of this project.
Let’s see how they fared…
The mocha beige hues of the exterior façade aren’t just to show off the house’s modern style – those earthy hues also go a long way to make the house stand out from the lush greens of the yard and garden trimmings.
Notice the charming little timber overhang above the front entrance!
Inside, it’s a delightful open-plan layout that helps to make the house seem much more spacious. Here is where the kitchen, dining area and living room all blend in beautifully with one another, with select tones and patterns scattered here and there for visual effect.
And the strong batch of sunshine streaming in through the glass doors and windows? Simply sublime!
The elegant colour palette continues into the bedroom, albeit with a softer and cosier look. Carpet, scatter cushions, an upholstered headboard, drapes and linen all contribute to the room’s lush and cosy factor – how else for a room that’s supposed to provide sweet dreams and a good night’s sleep?
The earthy colour palette takes a breather when it comes to the bathroom, and gets replaced by a more subtle, light neutral-helmed scheme. Oversized floor tiles ensure a bit of pattern, which continues charmingly into the shower space, while royal blue hues for the textiles ensure some visual detail.
