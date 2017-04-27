The Johannesburg home with a look you'll love

Today’s homify 360°discovery takes a look at a modern residence in Woodmead, Johannesburg. Its back story? It recently underwent a massive renovation to put that pizzazz and modern “oomph” back in its style.

And even though we aren’t privy to any ‘before’ photos, we have some ‘after’ shots that clearly show off the stunning style the house flaunts today. Professional renovation team Big A Contractors took charge of this project.

Let’s see how they fared…