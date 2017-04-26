The perfect Pretoria home

From Swart & Associates Architects comes today’s homify 360° discovery – a stunningly smart (and modern) family home in Pretoria that provides all the required touches for modern fab living: space, style, elegance, functionality, colour, patterns, etc.
We all know how space seems to be an endangered species these days, which is why this house’s fantastic garden and yard makes it all the more noteworthy – and definitely worth exploring!
See what we mean? And notice how the sloping landscape has been beautified via various layers, lending a rather unique look to this back yard. It’s almost as if the house in the background is located on top of some shrine, with lush green steps leading towards it!
Fortunately, enough style was left over for the interior spaces! And first up on our list is the modern kitchen, which shares its open-plan layout with a dining room and living area (on the left).
Notice the clean and subtle look of the cabinetry with its monochrome palette, allowing the culinary space to stand out most strikingly from the surrounding earthy (and warmer) hues.
Now isn’t this the perfect lounging spot for summer? We can slide open those magnificent glass doors, allow a cool summer breeze to enter while we lounge on those plush sofas and allow our relaxation levels to soar.
That spectacular back yard is quite prominent, for it features as a backdrop in the majority of the rooms. Here, in the more formal living room (with its striking patterns and earthy colour scheme), generous glass doors allow us a picturesque view of the lush outdoors, which seems to include…
A swimming pool! Well, if you had the space to spare (like these fortunate residents do), wouldn’t you opt for such a fantastic cooling-off spot?
This house’s style- and functionality points just doubled up by our standards!
