23 pictures of wooden doors you'll adore

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
The door to your home doesn't need to be boring, ugly and unattractive. The 23 amazing wooden doors included in this homify feature are anything but dull and dreary, so whether it's rustic elegance, sophisticated charm or simple modernity to enhance your home interior or exterior, this article has you covered. 

Now all you need is to make a decision! But, then again that's the tough part, although the team are here to help you with some hints and tips to make it easier for you to have a lovely, stylish and attractive contemporary house. So, let's take a look at these inspirational ideas.

1. A rustic touch at the entrance of your home

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

2. Modern style wooden door with tempered glass accents

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

This looks great with a stone wall. 

A closer look at the detail

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

3. Double doors, ideal for interior corridors

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

4. Some personality and character

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

5. Wood and mirrors—the privacy enhancer

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

6. Or remove the mirrors for an open and honest design

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

7. It's a dynamic design for any size house

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Although you may want to consider the humidity before including this design.

8. Wooden closet doors

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

9. Interior doors

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

10. Horizontal slats as a main door

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

11. Bedroom door

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

12. For the small house

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

13. Extend the interior

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

14. Combination of wood, concrete and brick

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

15. Charming and rustic

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

16. Warm up your interior with these sliding doors

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Classic windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

17. Use the doors to separate and join spaces

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

18. How about double wooden doors?

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

19. Recycled wood for the interior door

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

20. Completely wood at the bottom and glass at the top

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

21. Ultra modern

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

22. Simple stylish interior

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

23. Make your façade spectacular

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Well, that brings us to the end of this homify feature that looked at 23 amazing and fantastic wooden doors. From the rustic and charming to the ultra modern and sophisticated, each door will add a perfect style and elegance to a home, regardless of its design and decor. Need more design ideas? Have a look at these 11 stunning South African homes

New this week: 8 South African bedrooms
Do you have a favourite wooden door from this feature?

