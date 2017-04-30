23 pictures of wooden doors you'll adore

The door to your home doesn't need to be boring, ugly and unattractive. The 23 amazing wooden doors included in this homify feature are anything but dull and dreary, so whether it's rustic elegance, sophisticated charm or simple modernity to enhance your home interior or exterior, this article has you covered.
Now all you need is to make a decision! But, then again that's the tough part, although the team are here to help you with some hints and tips to make it easier for you to have a lovely, stylish and attractive contemporary house. So, let's take a look at these inspirational ideas.
This looks great with a stone wall.
Although you may want to consider the humidity before including this design.
Well, that brings us to the end of this homify feature that looked at 23 amazing and fantastic wooden doors. From the rustic and charming to the ultra modern and sophisticated, each door will add a perfect style and elegance to a home, regardless of its design and decor. Need more design ideas? Have a look at these 11 stunning South African homes