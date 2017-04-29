Your browser is out-of-date.

New this week: 8 South African bedrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Bedroom Interiors, Carne Interiors
The South African home and specifically bedroom is filled with colour, cosy texture and quality materials with plenty of sunshine to enhance the view of the landscape from any corner of the country. The 8 South African bedrooms included in this homify feature are comfortable, elegant and sophisticated and we cannot wait to explore what this fantastic modern homes have in store to inspire us.

1. Neutral and dreamy

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Grey-scale Luxury

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

This bedroom has all the creature comforts for the modern homeowner, from the wonderful wallpaper to the neutral colour scheme and even the cosiness of extra pillows and blankets to make sure you never get out of bed on the weekend.

2. Colour bursting

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

The symmetrical design of this bedroom is attractive and stylish with a magazine appeal. The bright orange scatter pillows adds just enough fascinating decor for a contemporary look.

3. Natural light

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

This bedroom has a neutral colour scheme with colourful pillows, vibrant illumination and so much natural light to enhance that cosy and comfy ambiance.

4. Eclectic elegance

Bedroom1 Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern style bedroom
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Bedroom1

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

This bedroom may have a sleek and minimalist design, but it's the classic appeal and elegance of the storage unit at the edge of the bed. Its' colourful damask pattern is eclectic and charming… perfect for that modern effect.

5. The lamps

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

All-white bed linen, a headboard and even pedestals will add a decorate charm to your bedroom and with wooden flooring it's a chic take on minimalist detail.

6. Seaside charm

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

A gorgeous marine inspired sea green hue is fascinating for the bedroom, especially when paired with the elegant darker chest of drawers and pedestals.

7. Less is more

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

A bedroom design such as this is perfect for a small home. Think less is more with simple furniture and pastel shades for that ultimately comfortable decor.

8. The artful

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

A wooden bed with all-white bed linen and black decor elements is an awesome fit for an ultra-modern sleeping quarters, add an interesting artistic feature above the bed and make your bedroom something different. How about these 5 colours for a romantic bedroom?

A charming extension for a Cape Town family home
What do you think about these 8 South African bedrooms?

