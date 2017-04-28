Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 colourful South African kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

South African homes are often as colourful as our national flag, and that means each room is probably just as sleek and stylish too. Kitchens are the hub of activity, great food, laughter and even entertainment. So, if you're one for exotic colours and decor, then a gorgeous and vibrant kitchen may just be the best choice for you and your family. These 11 proudly South African kitchens may just be filled with the colour scheme to suit your lively living space. Let's take a look!

1. Green

Kitchen WHO DID IT Modern kitchen Bamboo Green
WHO DID IT

Kitchen

WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT

Green cabinets and wooden features is a different decor option for the quirkiest of personalities.

2. Cool blue

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

It may not be as astounding and eye-catching as the green kitchen, but there's something cool and calm about this blue design.

3. Brilliant black

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

It's the perfect sophisticated kitchen for a serious bachelor, although it will probably not be the first choice for many homeowners. There's something brilliant about this strong design feature.

4. Mix it up

Lodge Gregory homify Modern kitchen kitchen,cemcrete floor,raked ceiling,ceasar stone
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

Who says your kitchen needs to be just one colour? Add some cute and quaint blue and green counters and cabinets for that eclectic charm.

5. Orange and silver

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops., Expert Kitchens and Interiors Expert Kitchens and Interiors Modern kitchen
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops.

Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

It's definitely the futuristic choice for a kitchen, the orange and silver is different and dynamic.

6. Pale blue

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

Blue seems to be a top choice for kitchen cabinet decor, and this pale hue is the epitome of perfect.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The trim

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

An orange mosaic splashback is a great way to introduce colour into the design without overwhelming the decor.

8. Some olive

open plan living Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

open plan living

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Olive green is a contemporary colour choice for decor throughout the home.

9. White is a colour

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

There's nothing more stylish and elegant than an all-white kitchen.

10. Grey with a splashback

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

A gorgeous grey colour scheme, exposed brick wall and dramatic illumination along with a blue splashback makes this kitchen design simple, attractive and modern.

11. The monochrome

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for a monochrome kitchen design to decorate your home is sleek and stylish sophistication that is tasteful and trendy for years to come. Have a look at these 15 lovely L-shaped kitchens for your inspiration

8 beautiful South African home entrances for your inspiration
Which colourful kitchen do you love most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks