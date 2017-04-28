11 colourful South African kitchens

South African homes are often as colourful as our national flag, and that means each room is probably just as sleek and stylish too. Kitchens are the hub of activity, great food, laughter and even entertainment. So, if you're one for exotic colours and decor, then a gorgeous and vibrant kitchen may just be the best choice for you and your family. These 11 proudly South African kitchens may just be filled with the colour scheme to suit your lively living space. Let's take a look!
Green cabinets and wooden features is a different decor option for the quirkiest of personalities.
It may not be as astounding and eye-catching as the green kitchen, but there's something cool and calm about this blue design.
It's the perfect sophisticated kitchen for a serious bachelor, although it will probably not be the first choice for many homeowners. There's something brilliant about this strong design feature.
Who says your kitchen needs to be just one colour? Add some cute and quaint blue and green counters and cabinets for that eclectic charm.
It's definitely the futuristic choice for a kitchen, the orange and silver is different and dynamic.
Blue seems to be a top choice for kitchen cabinet decor, and this pale hue is the epitome of perfect.
An orange mosaic splashback is a great way to introduce colour into the design without overwhelming the decor.
Olive green is a contemporary colour choice for decor throughout the home.
There's nothing more stylish and elegant than an all-white kitchen.
A gorgeous grey colour scheme, exposed brick wall and dramatic illumination along with a blue splashback makes this kitchen design simple, attractive and modern.
Opt for a monochrome kitchen design to decorate your home is sleek and stylish sophistication that is tasteful and trendy for years to come. Have a look at these 15 lovely L-shaped kitchens for your inspiration