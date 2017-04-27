19 rich people home-items that even you can afford

We all have that one aunt that has a beautiful luxurious and modern home. But, that doesn't mean your decor needs to put out your budget to the extreme. The 19 rich-people items included in this homify feature are sure to upgrade and enhance your home in chic and sleek style with some fascinating design appeal that is sure to wow your guests at that next holiday party. Your nosey aunt will want your help to decorate her house before the next season. Let's be amazed by these great home decor tips and tricks.
Include some trendy and tasteful fittings to instantly revamp your old bathroom.
A spacious garden is a good enough reason to include a stunning pool.
There's nothing fancier than a gorgeous dining table, no more tressles and picnic tables for that themed dinner party.
Make your living room the epitome of luxury with an eye catching chandelier.
Enjoy a soak in the bath tub, make your bathroom a hotel inspired dream.
Create a private outdoor seating and dining area on your terrace.
Decorate your interior with a fascinating rug and enhance that enchanting or eclectic appeal.
Bring that Zen angle into your garden decor and place a deity or two strategically.
Let the light shine in with lovely windows and no curtains, there's nothing more warming and welcoming!
A bench at the foot of your bed will include that old fashioned charm into your bedroom decor.
An island in your kitchen will quickly increase storage, while making an informal seating area too.
Be creative with your lighting and make your kitchen appear even larger.
A padded headboard is an amazing way to get that sophisticated and cosy ambiance in your bedroom.
Simple wooden shelves have a minimalist, yet practical style.
Perfectly placed greenery around your home has a romantic appeal.
Pretty pillows add a comforting charm to any room of the house.
How about some camp fire elegance on your terrace?
Monochrome photographs could be that vintage appeal that completes are shabby chic apartment decor.
A fantastic pot plant in the bathroom is a great way to enhance that fresh and refreshing environment.