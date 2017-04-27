Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 rich people home-items that even you can afford

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Living room
Loading admin actions …

We all have that one aunt that has a beautiful luxurious and modern home. But, that doesn't mean your decor needs to put out your budget to the extreme. The 19 rich-people items included in this homify feature are sure to upgrade and enhance your home in chic and sleek style with some fascinating design appeal that is sure to wow your guests at that next holiday party. Your nosey aunt will want your help to decorate her house before the next season. Let's be amazed by these great home decor tips and tricks.

1. Fixtures

Bedroom two en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bathroom White bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom two en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Include some trendy and tasteful fittings to instantly revamp your old bathroom.

2. Pool

House Elton Hill Metako Projex Modern houses
Metako Projex

House Elton Hill

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

A spacious garden is a good enough reason to include a stunning pool.

3. Dining table

Dining room. New house build. Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Minimalist dining room dining room
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Dining room. New house build.

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

There's nothing fancier than a gorgeous dining table, no more tressles and picnic tables for that themed dinner party.

4. Living room

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Living room
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Make your living room the epitome of luxury with an eye catching chandelier.

5. Bath tub

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Enjoy a soak in the bath tub, make your bathroom a hotel inspired dream.

6. Terrace seating

Steel Framed Home - entertainment area Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses architect,designed,home,south,africa
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home—entertainment area

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

Create a private outdoor seating and dining area on your terrace.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rug

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Decorate your interior with a fascinating rug and enhance that enchanting or eclectic appeal.

8. Deity

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,courtyard,Buddha,black pebbles,monolith rocks,oriental
Japanese Garden Concepts

WIGGILL

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

Bring that Zen angle into your garden decor and place a deity or two strategically.

9. Natural light

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Living room Grey
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Let the light shine in with lovely windows and no curtains, there's nothing more warming and welcoming!

10. At the foot

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

A bench at the foot of your bed will include that old fashioned charm into your bedroom decor.

11. In your kitchen

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

An island in your kitchen will quickly increase storage, while making an informal seating area too.

12. Lighting

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Be creative with your lighting and make your kitchen appear even larger.

13. Headboard

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Duck egg color scheme Main bedrooms
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

A padded headboard is an amazing way to get that sophisticated and cosy ambiance in your bedroom.

14. Shelves

Oak kitchen with concrete tops JBA Architects Kitchen units Wood Grey concrete tops,oak cupboards,cement floor
JBA Architects

Oak kitchen with concrete tops

JBA Architects
JBA Architects
JBA Architects

Simple wooden shelves have a minimalist, yet practical style.

15. Corner garden

Near the entrance Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Near the entrance

Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Perfectly placed greenery around your home has a romantic appeal.

16. Pillows

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Pretty pillows add a comforting charm to any room of the house.

17. Fire pit

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

How about some camp fire elegance on your terrace?

18. Photographs

Living Room Tru Interiors Modern living room
Tru Interiors

Living Room

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Monochrome photographs could be that vintage appeal that completes are shabby chic apartment decor.

19. Pot plants

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A fantastic pot plant in the bathroom is a great way to enhance that fresh and refreshing environment. Have a look at these 24 most beautiful homes in South Africa (Part 1)

This family built a small home in a backyard (and it's awesome!)
Which items do you already have in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks