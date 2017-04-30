A Stellenbosch home gets an amazing renovation

Today, we are going to visit the Western Cape and find out how home builders Cornerstone Projects have given a Stellenbosch home a Mediterranean facelift.

This home has been completely restructured so that it has been transformed into a light, open space with a loft roof.

What's more is that this entire project took just three months!

We hope that once you fall in love with this gorgeous home, you'll be inspired to make some small or big changes to your own home for a breath of fresh air!

Shall we take a look?