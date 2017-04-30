A Stellenbosch home gets an amazing renovation

Today, we are going to visit the Western Cape and find out how home builders Cornerstone Projects have given a Stellenbosch home a Mediterranean facelift.
This home has been completely restructured so that it has been transformed into a light, open space with a loft roof.
What's more is that this entire project took just three months!
We hope that once you fall in love with this gorgeous home, you'll be inspired to make some small or big changes to your own home for a breath of fresh air!
Shall we take a look?
In this image, we can see how much potential the home extension has. During construction, the designers are working with the natural architecture of the building. The wooden ceiling beams have been painted white along with the walls. The windows and doors have been opened up, allowing natural light to flow into the home.
We can also see how the open plan nature of the home creates a wonderful flow throughout the living area.
Remember that a home reno takes a lot of work, even if it is as quick as three months!
In this image, we can see how artificial lighting has also been installed throughout the ceiling.
This creates a wonderful ambiance throughout the home and emphasises the high ceiling.
A high ceiling is wonderful, making the home feel very big and spacious.
Now we get a chance to see the home after the reno!
The kitchen flows into the living areas, separated subtly by a large, white kitchen island. A kitchen island is always a great idea for an open plan home, creating an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food as well as added storage space. With the bar stools, a more casual area is created for getting together over cups of tea of coffee.
The kitchen is predominantly white, which makes for a very clean, modern and minimalist look and feel. Yet we can see how a chandelier drops down from the ceiling beams, adding a very elegant and classic touch.
Simple with a stylish touch goes a long way!
As we saw in the building phase, the designers have invested in plenty of glass windows and doors. This creates a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
This extends the living areas outdoors, making the home seem that much bigger.
It also ensures that sunshine flows into the home throughout the day. Natural light makes for a very modern, refreshing and bright interior space.
From this angle, we can see how a white kitchen is very refreshing and bright. It's like a blank canvas, where culinary delights are waiting to happen.
White kitchens work very well if you have plenty of storage space. Opt for shelves, drawers and cupboards, where cutlery, crockery and utensils can be stored neatly out of sight.
While the kitchen is sleek and minimalist with a touch of personality in the form of the chandelier, the living room is slightly more cosy and charming. The sofas are grey with bright and colourful cushions, creating a very homely and appealing space.
A bookshelf extends across the entire wall, allowing books, picture frames and other items to be stored neatly across the wall while remaining on display.
This is also a great way to make the most of vertical space!
