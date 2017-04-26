Your browser is out-of-date.

11 South African kitchens that were transformed by a kitchen island

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
A kitchen traditionally is just storage and cooking space, but wouldn't it be ideal to expand your kitchen to make use of all the floor space adequately? By including a kitchen island into your space, you can decorate the layout with a seating area in mind and even incorporate some rustic elements and sensational materials for a sleek and sophisticated design. The 11 South African kitchens in this homify feature are sure to inspire you and we cannot wait to explore these homes further.

1. Simple yet rustic

Kitchen
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A solid wooden kitchen island makes for a durable storage option in a rustic inspired open-plan home. So if it's a touch of old fashioned design, then this decor style is a fitting choice.

2. All-white

Kitchen
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

An all-white kitchen is the epitome of modernity, so how about including some stunning lamps and elegant seating to make it comfier and cosier.

3. Wooden

New House for Developer
Human Voice Architects

New House for Developer

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

A rich natural wooden cabinet design with all-white counters is a timeless choice.

4. Something luxurious

House Naidoo
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Go for the simplest wooden counter for a contemporary kitchen with a luxurious flair.

5. Shabby chic

Kitchen
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

This kitchen is a mix of shabby chic features and perfect use of space, while the durable counter makes a statement in the design too.

6. So modern

Project : Carrick
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

The wooden counter and simple seating along with the darker hue of the cabinets is a great way to enhance a modern kitchen design. Add some stylish hanging lamps and light of your kitchen dramatically too.

7. Serious

New Kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

A black kitchen may not be the perfect choice for many homemakers, but if you fancy yourself and the serious and sophisticated type, then this the ideal option for you.

8. Something different

RESIDENCE 1111
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Blue cabinets with a stunning kitchen island and dining area makes this kitchen a different and dynamic option.

9. Spacious

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

A large family needs plenty of space to cook and eat and this kitchen design does just that.

10. Bricked

House Gover
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

There's nothing sturdier than a brick centre island.

11. Colonial

Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Exposed beams, brick, hanging lights and even a chandelier sets the tone for a colonial kitchen design that even includes some island storage that is perfect for dining. Have a look at these 11 gorgeous outdoor kitchens perfect for South African homes

Which of these islands are perfect for your kitchen?

