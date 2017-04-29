A charming extension for a Cape Town family home

Today, we are going to explore a residential renovation and extension in Cape Town, by architects Who Did It?

The designers needed to re-look at the space and use every inch more effectively. They also want to create little changes throughout the home and to the cottage, utilising space above the garage, re-positioning the staircase and including a flow between the living area and the kitchen.

The home was also extended, providing a new en-suite for the guest bedroom and the windows and doors were replaced throughout. A storage unit was created behind the cottage.

Today, you will see how the designers have managed to create a contemporary home that manages to stay timeless all at the same time.

Shall we take a look and see how we can achieve the same thing in our homes?