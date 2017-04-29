A charming extension for a Cape Town family home

Today, we are going to explore a residential renovation and extension in Cape Town, by architects Who Did It?
The designers needed to re-look at the space and use every inch more effectively. They also want to create little changes throughout the home and to the cottage, utilising space above the garage, re-positioning the staircase and including a flow between the living area and the kitchen.
The home was also extended, providing a new en-suite for the guest bedroom and the windows and doors were replaced throughout. A storage unit was created behind the cottage.
Today, you will see how the designers have managed to create a contemporary home that manages to stay timeless all at the same time.
Shall we take a look and see how we can achieve the same thing in our homes?
The designers have gone for a grey facade with darker blue finishes, which makes for a very warm and appealing design. Do you see how the classic design makes for a very timeless effect? This home will be stylish and attractive for years go come.
The sleek, flat roof neatly packages the home below it while the interior spaces spill out onto exterior spaces. Don't you love the upstairs balcony?
The bottom terrace features beautiful wooden benches, which are functional but also add a quaint and charming touch to the environment.
This little cottage extension shows us how easy it is to add to the home, without breaking the bank.
We can also see how little touches create a beautiful and attractive space. The little garden bed features a little stone path, which makes this home feel like it's in the country side!
The contemporary wooden awnings and balcony railings add a geometric twist to the facade of the home. Don't you love how the wooden slats on the balconies feature gaps between them, ensuring that these areas feature panoramic views of the surrounds?
The awnings could have material tucked into them, creating some shade if need be.
Wood is a great material for any home as its cost-effective, natural and works in harmony with any style.
It also can be used in so many different ways!
Here we can see how a wooden platform makes up the flooring of the balcony while the railings feature wooden slats with gaps in between.
We mentioned that the doors and windows had been replaced and here we can see just how beautiful and modern they are!
This door features glass in a black aluminum frame. This allows for a little glimpse into the interior space!
The black frame adds a very stylish touch, contrasting beautifully with the wooden facade.
The kitchen is very charming and cheerful, with splashes of bright green throughout. This contrasts beautifully with the light wooden elements and white walls.
Do you see how natural light flows throughout the large glass windows, creating a very warm and bright environment?
Tip: Use a kitchen bar to subtly separate the cooking area from the rest of the home without affecting the flow between living areas.
In the dining area, we can see how wallpaper has been used along the wall and up onto the ceiling to create a very interesting and unique environment. This is no ordinary home!
This design reminds us that we are allowed to let our personalities shine in our home environments. Wallpaper is a wonderful tool to do that, allowing us to introduce patterns, shapes and colours into the home environment.
Tip: Make sure you use colours that work in harmony with one another.
This little corner introduces a more vintage look and feel with a beautiful wooden cabinet and a set of different sized, round mirrors.
A charming little vase completes the design!
You'll also notice there are no curtains on the windows, allowing fresh air to flow in.
The designers truly have utilised space, creating a little library section across the entire wall in the study. This maximises vertical space while allowing for books and other items to be stored neatly on display.
It also means that these books are easily accessible!
We end off our tour in the living room, which features a completely different look and feel to the dining room and kitchen. The designers have gone for neutral colours and simple furniture, creating a sophisticated and elegant space.
This is the perfect area for relaxing with a good book or entertaining family and friends with a cup of tea!
