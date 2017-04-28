8 beautiful South African home entrances for your inspiration

If you're a fan of homify, you'll know that an entrance is the business card of the home. It's the first impression that people will get of your style as well as what the rest of your home looks like.
This is why you want it to delight and pack a punch!
Today we've put together a collection of fabulous entrances for your inspiration, but not just any entrances! We've arranged an array of beautiful South African entrances so you can see just how gorgeous local design is!
Shall we take a look?
This design by interior designers Taryn Flanagan Interiors, shows us how a classic look and feel makes for a beautiful, warm and welcoming entrance. Simple wooden doors work in harmony with wooden furniture including a small table and a set of hooks to hang coats and hats.
Pot plants give this space a tropical, refreshing and natural touch.
This large and voluminous wooden envelopes guests in warmth and charm.
You can also see how the wood contrasts beautifully with the grey facade.
The entrance of the home also features a functional double garage where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly out of sight.
This entrance features grand stairs, which sweep down onto a paved garden area.
Large white columns flank the large, double-height glass doors and windows, creating a very impressive first glimpse into the home.
Do you see how the garden enhances the entrance flawlessly?
This entrance is very edgy and stylish with a contemporary look and feel.
The facade features two shades of grey and opens up to reveal a double-height entrance.
The red pillars that line the entrance contrast beautifully with the grey facade, adding a very sophisticated addition to the exterior design.
Don't you love how the outdoor lighting illuminates the facade?
This home dazzles right from the street!
The designers have worked with the incline of the property, creating a layered garden of plants rocks and flowers. This lines the driveway, creating a beautiful first impression as visitors and guests approach the home for the first time.
Remember that when in doubt, nature is the best form of beauty!
This yellow home features a simple yet stylish black perimetre fence, which keeps this home safe and secure without making it seem like Fort Knox.
The home features a large, covered entrance. This allows guests, family and friends to remain out of the rain or extreme sunshine while they wait for the door to be answered.
This entrance is also covered but with a roof that features a stylish curve.
Once again, we can see how beautiful nature is! A pot plant flanks the classic white front, while the grey facade complements the white finishes.
This open garage is another wonderful example of how the entrance can be close to the garage, making for easy access between the car and the home.
This entrance envelopes guests in warmth and charm with its earthy tones and neutral colour palette.
A wooden door gives visitors access from the street onto the property, which features beautiful and expansive stairs and some gorgeous pot plants. This makes moving between the main door and the entrance of the home a pleasure.
