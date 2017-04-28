8 beautiful South African home entrances for your inspiration

If you're a fan of homify, you'll know that an entrance is the business card of the home. It's the first impression that people will get of your style as well as what the rest of your home looks like.

This is why you want it to delight and pack a punch!

Today we've put together a collection of fabulous entrances for your inspiration, but not just any entrances! We've arranged an array of beautiful South African entrances so you can see just how gorgeous local design is!

Shall we take a look?