Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 beautiful South African home entrances for your inspiration

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

If you're a fan of homify, you'll know that an entrance is the business card of the home. It's the first impression that people will get of your style as well as what the rest of your home looks like.

This is why you want it to delight and pack a punch!

Today we've put together a collection of fabulous entrances for your inspiration, but not just any entrances! We've arranged an array of beautiful South African entrances so you can see just how gorgeous local design is!

Shall we take a look?

1. The classic greeting

Westville, Taryn Flanagan Interiors Taryn Flanagan Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taryn Flanagan Interiors

Westville

Taryn Flanagan Interiors
Taryn Flanagan Interiors
Taryn Flanagan Interiors

This design by interior designers Taryn Flanagan Interiors, shows us how a classic look and feel makes for a beautiful, warm and welcoming entrance. Simple wooden doors work in harmony with wooden furniture including a small table and a set of hooks to hang coats and hats.

Pot plants give this space a tropical, refreshing and natural touch.

2. The large wooden door

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This large and voluminous wooden envelopes guests in warmth and charm.

You can also see how the wood contrasts beautifully with the grey facade.

The entrance of the home also features a functional double garage where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly out of sight.

If you're a fan of garages, you'll love this article too: 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car.

3. The elegant design

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This entrance features grand stairs, which sweep down onto a paved garden area.

Large white columns flank the large, double-height glass doors and windows, creating a very impressive first glimpse into the home.

Do you see how the garden enhances the entrance flawlessly?

4. Edgy and modern

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Ultra modern

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This entrance is very edgy and stylish with a contemporary look and feel.

The facade features two shades of grey and opens up to reveal a double-height entrance. 

The red pillars that line the entrance contrast beautifully with the grey facade, adding a very sophisticated addition to the exterior design.

Don't you love how the outdoor lighting illuminates the facade?

5. Impressive driveway

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The Home on a Hill

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This home dazzles right from the street!

The designers have worked with the incline of the property, creating a layered garden of plants rocks and flowers. This lines the driveway, creating a beautiful first impression as visitors and guests approach the home for the first time.

Remember that when in doubt, nature is the best form of beauty!

6. Safe yet appealing

Modern House Designs homify Modern houses Architecture,Architectural Design,Draughting,Design
homify

Modern House Designs

homify
homify
homify

This yellow home features a simple yet stylish black perimetre fence, which keeps this home safe and secure without making it seem like Fort Knox.

The home features a large, covered entrance. This allows guests, family and friends to remain out of the rain or extreme sunshine while they wait for the door to be answered. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple yet sophisticated

Country /Old Modern Feel Home homify Modern houses architecture,architectural design,draughting,design
homify

Country /Old Modern Feel Home

homify
homify
homify

This entrance is also covered but with a roof that features a stylish curve. 

Once again, we can see how beautiful nature is! A pot plant flanks the classic white front, while the grey facade complements the white finishes.

This open garage is another wonderful example of how the entrance can be close to the garage, making for easy access between the car and the home.

8. Earthy tones

House Harteveld, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Harteveld

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

This entrance envelopes guests in warmth and charm with its earthy tones and neutral colour palette. 

A wooden door gives visitors access from the street onto the property, which features beautiful and expansive stairs and some gorgeous pot plants. This makes moving between the main door and the entrance of the home a pleasure.

Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

The completely beautiful South African home
Which is your favourite entrance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks