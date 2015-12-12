A Bespoke Modern House in the Hills

A home with beach views can feel like a home away from home. An escape from the concrete jungle to a world of nature, picturesque views and perfect sounds and sights. This magnificent home on the beach has all the bases covered of living in harmony with nature. Taking in the beauty that is available at every angle might just be the get away that you need.

This home celebrates the quality of life through breathtaking views and scenery, fresh air that will improve your breathing and allow for physical and mental effects of the sights of the Villa de Caminha village, north of Portugal, to be enjoyed as much as the coastal atmosphere of this location. This marvellous home was designed by the team at Castro Calapez Architecture and wonderfully captured by Antonio Chaves Photography.