We've all been there: spaghetti sauce splattered on the roof, pasta scattered along the kitchen counter top, dishes piling up in the sink and the kids on the verge of opening a hot oven. Chaos reigns.

It can be overwhelming running a household, getting meals ready in time, keeping up with culinary trends and still making it to work by 08:00. There's just not enough time in the day to scrub pots, which means that your kitchen ends up permanently looking like a disaster zone. This starts a whole downward spiral because then you don't want to cook in a dirty kitchen—you'd rather just shut the door and order in.

The other thing is the abundance of appliances, crockery, cutlery and kitchen utensils that you have in your kitchen. Where have they all come from? What are they used for? Are you meant to whip up a masterpiece with them?

Relax. Take it easy. We're here to turn chaos into a cooking-friendly kitchen.