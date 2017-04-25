Your browser is out-of-date.

​A fabulous house in Johannesburg

Country style house
Today’s homify 360° piece centres on a design by Johannesburg-based team Meik Architecture + Design, who were put in charge of a project called ‘House Chalmers’.

What exactly is House Chalmers? A compact, contemporary, three-bedroom house with a rustic farm-style look designed to make the most of the lush landscape views surrounding it.

Situated on Monaghan farm near Lanseria, Johannesburg, this is one rural retreat that goes a long way in blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors.

The entry- and driveway

Look at that delicious country style at the front of the house, where brick, stone metal and wood all join up to form a rather relaxed and laid-back look. 

Stone-hued neutrals adorn the entire façade, which contrasts rather well with the fresh greens surrounding the house.

The backyard retreat

At the back of the house, the entire structure opens up quite perfectly. Here is where the pool, living room and main bedroom form the back part of the house, and it is also these three areas that get the best landscape views. 

Right, so we know this house gets a thumbs-up style wise, but how does it fare in terms of socialising?

A prime outdoor patio

Rather well, we’d say!

The open living area (where both a dining- and living space are styled up right next to each other) provides landscape views, fresh air and an abundance of space for the residents and their guests.

And located a hop and a skip away from the living area is a fire pit, which becomes a neat boma once circular seating gets added to the layout, creating a stylishly private socialising spot. 

From one province to another, check out another house that’s also big on entertaining - The Cape Town family home with unbeatable style.

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

