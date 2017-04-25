​A fabulous house in Johannesburg

Today’s homify 360° piece centres on a design by Johannesburg-based team Meik Architecture + Design, who were put in charge of a project called ‘House Chalmers’.

What exactly is House Chalmers? A compact, contemporary, three-bedroom house with a rustic farm-style look designed to make the most of the lush landscape views surrounding it.

Situated on Monaghan farm near Lanseria, Johannesburg, this is one rural retreat that goes a long way in blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors.