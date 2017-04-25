​A South African home with a fresh look

When the owners of a modern house in Newcastle discovered that their abode was in need of a new coat of paint, they called up the professionals over at Bac Painters And Renovators to get the job done.
The end result? Not only some new colours, but a stunningly fresh vibe on both the in- and outside of their double-storey home, which goes a long way to style up the ambience of this house. In addition, new cornices were also fitted and painted on the inside.
Let’s take a look at that paintjob…
Never underestimate the power of neutral tones – they can style up just about any space, which is why they’re a firm favourite with the modern style, as they tend to make smaller areas seem visually larger.
And their power lies in the fact that there are so many different hues to choose from, from whites and off-whites to beiges, browns, creams, greys, etc.
Just see how fresh that house looks thanks to its crisp white surfaces, which also go a long way in offsetting with the greens of the garden and lawn.
The fresh and subtle look continues at the rear of this very spacious house, where the new coatings adorn everything from the walls and pillars to the balcony/overhang providing some shade for the ground-floor terrace.
Even though the yard (and garden and lawn and pool… ) had nothing to do with the paintjob, we just can’t help but admire its picturesque style, offering up an abundance of space for both young and old to enjoy.
