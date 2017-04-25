​A South African home with a fresh look

When the owners of a modern house in Newcastle discovered that their abode was in need of a new coat of paint, they called up the professionals over at Bac Painters And Renovators to get the job done.

The end result? Not only some new colours, but a stunningly fresh vibe on both the in- and outside of their double-storey home, which goes a long way to style up the ambience of this house. In addition, new cornices were also fitted and painted on the inside.

Let’s take a look at that paintjob…