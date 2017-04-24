Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

New this week: 11 South African kitchens with ideas to copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Val de Vie - Les Lions Street, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

No need to scoff at a space that’s been designed or styled up by a South African professional – when it comes to architecture and interior design, our country has some of the world’s finest experts! 

Case in point, today’s piece which focuses on the kitchen, and clever tips that anyone can copy to make the heart of their home more stylish, practical, visually spacious, aesthetically pleasing, etc. – and they are all designed by local talent.

Start making notes…

1. Notice how this kitchen door carries forth the floral theme, balancing delightfully with the flowers on the peninsula.

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern kitchen
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

2. A lover of light neutrals? See how stunning and spacious this kitchen looks thanks to those whites, off-whites, creams, light beiges, etc.

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

3. For a warmer look, we recommend going with wooden cabinetry in a richer hue, like this enchanting creation.

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen kitchen cabinet,wooden
Human Voice Architects

New House for Developer

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

4. A bit of detail never hurt anyone – kudos to the designers for including that subtle (yet still noticeable) tiled backsplash!

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen reclaimed timber,grey,eclectic,brass,wooden counter,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

5. Want your monochrome kitchen to have more pizzazz? Add a touch of warm colour via the décor.

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

6. Never underestimate the power of a well-placed tile, like these mosaic-styled backsplashes that add some pattern and texture.

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A generous window or glass door can help open up a kitchen space and make your interiors look (and feel) much more roomy.

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

8. That timber-clad breakfast bar adds a striking touch to this sleek space.

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

9. Always add a personal touch, like those quirky drawer handles and ceiling pendants – how unique!

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

10. Glass doors for your cabinetry can help to open up your kitchen and make it look more visually spacious. Just keep an eye on those clutter levels.

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern kitchen
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

11. A kitchen cart is a heaven-sent invention, as it’s an island that cleverly rolls out of the way when space becomes restricted.

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Feeling cramped while cooking? Have a look at New this week: seven ways to make your kitchen feel bigger.

​The breathtaking bushveld beauty in Johannesburg
Which of these kitchens/tips will you be copying back home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks