New this week: 11 South African kitchens with ideas to copy

No need to scoff at a space that’s been designed or styled up by a South African professional – when it comes to architecture and interior design, our country has some of the world’s finest experts!

Case in point, today’s piece which focuses on the kitchen, and clever tips that anyone can copy to make the heart of their home more stylish, practical, visually spacious, aesthetically pleasing, etc. – and they are all designed by local talent.

Start making notes…