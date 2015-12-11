A Glowing Villa Full of Charm

This view of the magnificent villa shows off the style of the home that is so perfect and modest in all ways. From this garden angle we can clearly see the separation of the downstairs social and living quarters in comparison to the upstairs sleeping areas.

The home has an almost island life appeal to it with fantastic greenery taking over the grassy garden, while tall tropical trees tower over the colonial style home from behind. However, the simple use of colour and neutral tones just allows the home to blend in so well with the vegetation.

The downstairs veranda area will make for a perfect social space, while the garden can be converted into an outdoor party area for those large family gatherings.