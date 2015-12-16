Minimalist House Dream Designs

The minimalist architectural style, which commenced in the twentieth century, has secured many passionate followers through the decades – not only because of its physical structure but also for the lifestyle that is associated with it. But what exactly is the style, décor, or homes associated with the minimalist style?
It is an economical style deemed simplified, inviting and charming. Houses in this style are well lit and organised. The main theme is “less is more”, and this style should be taken at face value. The colour palette is restricted primarily to white, black and grey, but also involves natural tones like green, blue or brown. Décor and ambience are clean and simple, showcasing straight lines harmonising with geometric shapes (some asymmetrical shapes are occasionally created, yet they function smoothly).
Minimalist houses have large open areas and huge windows, allowing for plenty of natural light. The architecture is straightforward, incorporates perpendicular planes, and uses materials such as stainless steel, metal, wood, marble, granite and glass.
Now, let’s discover 10 amazing minimalist homes, each one as interesting and inspirational as the next.
Large, spacious, superb and definitely minimalist. This house won us over through its simple lines and original architecture. Absolutely worth sharing!
Notice the white colour, wood and glass – all elements of the minimalist style, yet completely original and unique, as each architect incorporates his own personal touch to his work. Similar to homes of other styles, the minimalist house can feature just as much of your taste and personality as you desire!
Here we see a minimalist house in an exceptional setting. The pure white snow of the landscape lends a unique charm to the dwelling, further emphasising its minimalist features.
Showcasing an original architectural style, the house consists of two perpendicular blocks of two distinct tones. Glass dominates both settings and allows the barriers between chic interior and magical exterior to evaporate.
Here we have evidence that a house possessing a large foundation (and after many months of work) can not only be a classic example of the minimalist style, but also environmentally friendly.
Are you set on green living? Then this beauty should be right up your alley. The house was built in 2007 by Portuguese architectural firm Artspazios. Using wood and stone as a nod of respect to the environment and its natural materials, the designers constructed a simple design of lines.
From northern Europe (and from the professionals at Start Haus) comes this wonderful example of minimalist living. Immediately noticeable is the presence of wood, framing the gigantic windows and flowing into the pergola in front of the house. This gives a definite continuity to the linear design.
Grey stone slabs cover the house’s facade, offsetting neatly against the lighter tone of the wood and the lush greenery of the landscape. An intriguing creation with a harmonious environment!
A dream constructed by Portuguese team Urban Core, this minimalist layout stretches about 600 square metres. Spacious flooring, double volumes, and huge glass glazing to ensure natural lighting throughout the day.
As is evident through the windows, the decor and furniture have been used sparingly, adding to the spaciousness of the rooms. A typical factor of minimalist homes is the absence of lush gardens and vegetation, usually opting for nothing more than a lawn. Here, however, we are treated to a wide open grass landscape, as well as a glimmering swimming pool to serve as icing on the cake. What a fabulous view it must be from those huge windows.
Dying to see more of this structure? Read all about The Yin Yang House.
The daring team of C95 Architekten tempts us with this otherworldly creation. Captivating, impressive, and certainly unique.
Who’d have thought that a simple coating of black wood could have such an effect on a house? It certainly achieves an interesting contrast with the lush green of the surrounding landscape. Notice the straight architectural designs offsetting against the free-flowing natural patterns.
Certainly a memorable abode which is made even more exceptional by its location.
Pure excellence that has taken the form of a concrete residence. Definitely of the minimalist style, the house showcases a strong passion for the modern trend. Its simple and linear structure boasts an impressive display of glass, allowing for a strong connection between interior and nature.
No embellishments or unnecessary frills to take up redundant space – this is clean, spacious, transparent and organised. Regardless of which corner our eyes travel toward, we continue to be amazed.
The mobile home makes its appearance, presenting sufficient space for two people. Nothing is lacking here; instead it is filled with comfort, quality, and careful aestheticism.
Imagine, if you will, a pre-fabricated kit that can be assembled on the spot of your choice, transformed into a permanent home or temporary holiday house. Your own minimalist residence that travels with you wherever you wish to take it. Thanks to ingenious Portuguese entrepreneurs, this is possible on every continent – just name your country!
A minimalist house located in the suburb of the city of Guarda, Portugal. This means that architects were restricted in their creativity and space, since they had to take into consideration a restricted area, another old house, and the characteristics of the existing neighbourhood.
Evidently they have succeeded in their challenge, as the end result is breathtaking. In-between existing sites, the owners were presented with their own minimalist house, as well as their own specifications. The classic past meets up with the vitality of the future!
Last but not least, an interior space in the minimalist style.
Feast your eyes on our accompanying image, as this portrays exactly what the minimalist style is all about. Clean, not a particle out of place, clear and quiet, with very little furniture. This must be one of the most straightforward kitchens we’ve ever seen – no extravagances whatsoever.
A handful of decorative elements have been added, but also very minimal. Who would like to use this kitchen as their culinary space? The sooner, the better!
Should you like to maximise on reflective sunlight in your house, with the sun’s rays dancing off every corner, wall or floor, bet on white. It is the ideal colour to enhance your brightness, as shown here in this sumptuous minimalist kitchen.