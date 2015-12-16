Minimalist House Dream Designs

The minimalist architectural style, which commenced in the twentieth century, has secured many passionate followers through the decades – not only because of its physical structure but also for the lifestyle that is associated with it. But what exactly is the style, décor, or homes associated with the minimalist style?

It is an economical style deemed simplified, inviting and charming. Houses in this style are well lit and organised. The main theme is “less is more”, and this style should be taken at face value. The colour palette is restricted primarily to white, black and grey, but also involves natural tones like green, blue or brown. Décor and ambience are clean and simple, showcasing straight lines harmonising with geometric shapes (some asymmetrical shapes are occasionally created, yet they function smoothly).

Minimalist houses have large open areas and huge windows, allowing for plenty of natural light. The architecture is straightforward, incorporates perpendicular planes, and uses materials such as stainless steel, metal, wood, marble, granite and glass.

Now, let’s discover 10 amazing minimalist homes, each one as interesting and inspirational as the next.