Oh no! My mother-in-law is coming to visit!

It's that time of year again unfortunately, when your cooking will be criticised, your decor will be frowned upon and your choice of outfit will be the source of raised eyebrows.

Your mother-in-law is coming to visit.

But this year is the year to be prepared! Anticipate her every whim and you'll end up with a happy partner and an even happier mother-in-law. Have a drink ready for her before she's even asked, out cook her in the kitchen and make sure that your home is flawless. Nothing is more satisfactory than having the upper hand.

And no matter how often your mother-in-law reduces you to a stuttering child, it's important to remember that she is in your home and therefore she's in your territory.

The battle is on.