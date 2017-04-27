Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Small bathrooms: 5 common problems solved

Leigh Leigh
ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Just because your bathroom is small doesn't meant that it shouldn't be functional and savvy. It should also contain just a touch of luxury, ensuring that you feel like royalty every time you step out of the shower.

So how do we deal with the common problems of small bathrooms? Today on homify, we will find out!

This article will show you all of the tips and tricks when it comes to a small bathroom, proving to you just how impressive this little space can be!

Shall we take a look?

1. Soft colours

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Small bathrooms can end up looking quite dark and dingy, which is why it's so important that you invest in soft colours and light tones. This will open the space up and make it seem much bigger than it is.

Don't you love the pale green and yellow tones here?

2. Create a focal point

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern bathroom
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Use your flooring to distract from the small of your bathroom, creating patterned floors or bold colour combinations.

In this bathroom by designers LEIVARS, we can see just how well this works with neutral walls.

Tip: Don't compromise on functionality even if your bathroom is small. Add a cosy chair to the corner of the room or a big tub, ensuring this space is as lavish as it is useful!

3. Choose a tub or a shower

Daisy Chain Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Daisy Chain

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Squashing a tub and a shower into a small bathroom can make the environment feel very cramped and crowded. We suggest choosing one on the other or opting for a tub with a shower head, which can be used for both.

If you prefer a bubble bath over a shower, you'll love these 10 freestanding bathtubs that wow.

4. Get rid of the shower doors

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home Gentry Home BathroomBathtubs & showers
Gentry Home

Gentry Home
Gentry Home
Gentry Home

The shower doors can end up taking up more space than the shower itself when opened, making the flow of movement in your bathroom quite restricted.

This is why we suggest getting rid of the shower doors and opting for a shower curtain instead. Not only can it add quite a romantic touch to the bathroom but it is space-efficient too!

5. If you prefer darker tones

dark bathroom Human Voice Architects Modern bathroom black,bathroom,lighting,marble,dark,mist,vanity,mirror
Human Voice Architects

dark bathroom

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Darker colours can be used in a small bathroom, as long as you have enough artificial light to illuminate every corner. You don't want this space to look like a cave!

We also suggest adding a beautiful piece of artwork to the bathroom so that it becomes the focal point of the environment. You won't even notice how small the bathroom is!

Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends for inspiration.

The perfect Pretoria home
Did you find this article helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks