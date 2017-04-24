Your browser is out-of-date.

7 closets perfect for small homes

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Do you think about your closet as an important aspect of your home decor? Well, then this homify feature is perfect for you! Whether it's just to keep simply organised or ensure that your interior is tidy, there's nothing like a closet to increase an orderly and uncluttered environment. 

But, you may think that your small home means you can't have the ideal closet to suit your personality, these 7 functional and practical closets are essential for your petite interior. Rustic, modern or sensationally eclectic, we've included something to fit perfectly in your bedroom or living area so you won't have a cluttered home to add to your daily stress.

1. In the corner

Vestidor, fabrè fabrè Minimalist dressing room
Utilise the corner effectively with a simple corner storage unit such as this, get your shelves customised and your home will be comfortable too.

2. The sliding story

Badezimmer "en suite", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom Beige
Sliding doors take up far less space than doors with hinges and this may just be the ideal for your bedroom.

3. Elegant wood

home LM, Lemayr Thomas Lemayr Thomas Minimalist bedroom
Darker wooden tones are a great way to balance a lighter neutral bed linen and wall decor, but it adds a pretty elegance to the decor as well.

4. The classic choice

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Shelves and hanging space are an awesome way to keep track of your essentials, from clothing, lingerie and even bags and coats. It's classic and worthwhile to your bedroom storage.

5. Double closet

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern dressing room
If your kids share a room, the last thing you want is for them to share a closet too. A double closet design like this will solve that problem while ensuring that there's plenty of space to keep their bedrooms neat and tidy too.

6. And the entertainment

homify Modern dressing room
A TV in the closet is an excellent way to include an entertainment centre in the bedroom without adding a bulky TV cabinet.

7. The multi drawer

Casa FAH, ARQMA Arquitectura & Diseño ARQMA Arquitectura & Diseño Modern dressing room
Organise your belongings with multiple drawers. It's a fantastic choice if you're a little OCD. So segment your clothing by colour, season or even fabric. Have a look at these 5 colours for a romantic bedroom

How have you organised your home with storage spaces?

No, Thanks