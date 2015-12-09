The Family House with Celebrity Glamour

Angela Meza Architects and Interiors have outdone themselves with their latest project: an awe-inspiring white house with eclectic contemporary style in Santa Monica Jardins, Rio de Janeiro. This beautiful double storey suburban structure arrests everyone's attention at first sight and manages to keep it throughout a perusal of the building in its entirety.
The most distinctive feature of the home is its brilliant whiteness. The entire exterior and interiors are painted in white or subtle variations thereof. The result is a magnificent, eye-catching structure with ever-expanding interiors. The clean white spaces are stylishly furnished and decorated in impeccable modern style. We will definitely take a closer look, why don't you join us?
When approaching the house from the street, its robust façade immediately demands your full attention. The architecture has a distinct modern style to it, with the strong geometric components and use of bold materials. The white walls and large windows are separated from one another by interlaced wooden lines and blocks. The result is distinctive parts of the house visible from the exterior.
The front garden is well-populated with vegetation, but in an unimposing manner in which not to obscure the view of the home. In this manner the large, bright structure still seems inviting.
When we move around to the rear of the house, we are greeted by pleasant surprise. A mirror-clear swimming pool stretches out in front of the house. It is decked in vivid blue tiles to add a touch of Mediterranean bliss to the atmosphere.
A wooden deck borders the pool on one side to provide a relaxing space in which to sunbathe, whether it be on the comfortable deck chairs or on the deck itself. We also see a decorative arch on the side of the pool to offer some intrigue.
Large windows and sliding doors open up to the pool's side. On the top floor we also see a balcony with seamless glass banisters to integrate indoor living effortlessly with the pool and entertainment area.
On the other side of the pool we find an alcove which houses a stylish outdoor lounge area. Conveniently situated by the shallow end of the pool, the lounge can be easily utilised as soon as you get out of the water. The perfect place to rest and socialise after a long swim. This house must certainly be the go-to for neighbourhood parties!
The lounge itself is furnished with large and bold pieces of furniture, to keep to the minimal style of the home, with the addition of some significant decorative items. As a back-drop to this lounge, the rear fence is adorned with climbing plants to beautify the area.
With that bright and clean exterior, the inside of the house promises to be in the same minimal yet serene style. Disappointment is definitely not on the menu, as the rooms of the house are just as simple and stylish as the outside of the home.
We first find a family bathroom which is entirely white. Instead of looking sterile and without character, this pristine bathroom seems relaxing. With the addition of some exotic flowers, the warm and subtle textures of the room transform it into a refuge.
Zooming out just a bit from the bar area, we can see it is part of a larger porch entertainment area which provides in every necessity and ensures luxury when entertaining outdoors.
Besides the bar area we examined previously, there is also a large dining area offering seating for 10 guests, and even accommodating its own sideboard. Pretty extravagant for an outdoor space!
Between the bar and dining areas, we also find several amenities to make outdoor living and entertaining in this area effortless, including a wood-burning stove and refrigerator. This home is most definitely the perfect house for outdoor entertainment!
Another bathroom in the house delivers as much beauty and calm as its predecessor. This version, on the other hand, offers a different touch. The mosaic tile detail on the side wall provides a montage of subtle colours that flow into one another and generously complements the stone basing and back splash area of the basin. This creates a cool and relaxing atmosphere.
The space is elevated to the realm of luxurious by the addition of a delicate toiletry set trimmed with gold features, as well as another lovely exotic flowering plant.
Back to the outside! There is much more to see over there. We find ourselves on a porch area of which we saw snatches whilst looking at the pool and poolside areas. This particular section of the porch offers a fully functional outdoor bar area.
The space is furnished in a monochromatic scheme of greys, complimented by a few wooden elements, such as the bar counter surface and the legs of the bar chairs. This integrates well with the wooden beams of the porch's canopy structure.
Pendant lights hang low over the bar counter to ensure illumination for late-night parties, as well as adding a classic touch.