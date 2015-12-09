The Family House with Celebrity Glamour

Angela Meza Architects and Interiors have outdone themselves with their latest project: an awe-inspiring white house with eclectic contemporary style in Santa Monica Jardins, Rio de Janeiro. This beautiful double storey suburban structure arrests everyone's attention at first sight and manages to keep it throughout a perusal of the building in its entirety.

The most distinctive feature of the home is its brilliant whiteness. The entire exterior and interiors are painted in white or subtle variations thereof. The result is a magnificent, eye-catching structure with ever-expanding interiors. The clean white spaces are stylishly furnished and decorated in impeccable modern style. We will definitely take a closer look, why don't you join us?