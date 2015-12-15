Fresh thinking! How to store groceries to make them last longer

We’ve all experienced that brainwave of “I need to live healthy!”, which is usually followed by a Googling of healthy recipes and a trip to the store for a great big dose of fruits and veggies. Fast-forward to a week or two later, where you open your fridge and discover your new greens looking shrivelled, rotten and forgotten.

With summer already in full swing, a lot of us are looking to keep up the healthy exercising- and eating habits. But to avoid a trip to the grocer every 2nd day, it’s important to know where to store fresh produce, reaping all the health benefits possible.

For example, did you know that some fruits give off ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening and rotting of other fruit? It would obviously be wise to store these separately. And what about other groceries, like milk and bread – how do we prolong their shelf life?