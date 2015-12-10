The Minimalism of House 192

Designed by Jorge Domingues Architects, Casa em Matosinhos II is a beautiful home in the north of Portugal. A more modern, minimalist and edgy take on their original Casa em Matosinhos I, the style is similar: simple, sophisticated and sleek.

The architecture includes different volumes and shapes to create a home that is spacious without being ostentatious, detailed without being over the top and family-orientated without being old-school. Tradition collides with style in this subtle, three-storey home.

Casa em Matosinhos II is also the perfect home for a Johannesburg suburb, providing privacy and security without compromising on trend. This is the type of home you can picture in the leafy suburb of Parkhurst or a bustling neighbourhood in Bedfordview. Its colour also complements any season, working with the surrounds for a beautiful, overall effect.

