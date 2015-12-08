All white is better than all right!

If you are quite sentimental about your existing furniture pieces or think that you can still get good use out of it instead of buying a complete new set, there is a trick you can use to obtain your entirely white living room. Why not paint old furniture pieces white? In this manner you can keep the traditional look of your old furniture, but give it an exciting modern twist.

Think of wooden pieces and Victorian-style sets. Practically any solid, hard surface furniture can be painted white, if it is treated properly. You might want to reconsider when you have vintage pieces made from rare and lovely wood. Your best options for repainting will be those pieces already damaged or well on its way.

Before just jumping in with the painting, though, you have to prepare your wood pieces properly. All wooden pieces will need some sanding and possibly a primer. After this you can paint it in the white hue of your choice, and it would be good to end it off with a sealant to preserve the paintwork and provide general protection.