An Elegant Cubist House

Hold on tight as homify 360° jets off to the largest city in South America—São Paulo, Brazil. A vibrant location with a rich history, São Paulo boasts an abundance of cultural institutions and a rich architectural tradition. And it is such a rich example that we are about to discover today…

Award-winning architectural studio Studio MK27 treats us to a cube design that is nothing short of stunning. The cubic shape in architecture brings purity and simplicity into the design. A tried-and-tested shape of the modern style, cubic architecture is evidence that modern design and contemporary appeal can be just as easily accomplished with a compact geometric structure.

Today we take Brazilian architecture and extend it into an innovative and ultra stylish space that is not just modern, but also artistic – pure heaven for the lovers of the modern style.