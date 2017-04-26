13 built in wooden cupboard ideas

There is nothing more classic and functional than a built in wooden cupboard. Whether it's in your bedroom, living room or even your bathroom, it can create the perfect storage unit while adding a charming touch to your interior design.
But did you know that there were so many options available?
To prove it you, we have put together 13 built in wooden cupboards that are unique and useful all at the same time?
Do you want to take a look?
Extending across the entire wall, this wooden cupboard features drawers, shelves and closed sections, allowing for a range of storage options. It also adds a stylish twist to this space!
This wooden closet features a mirror across the front of it, allowing the residents to examine their entire outfit—from head to toe—before they step foot out of the bedroom.
This wooden cupboard features dark wood and light wood, making for a stunning aesthetic appeal. There is also so much space available for storing clothes, shoes and accessories!
This wooden cupboard is positioned on the landing of the second floor of this home, with solid doors and plenty of shelf space. The thick doors make for a very grand look and feel!
This wooden cupboard has been built into the wall and flows into a stylish little dressing table, complete with drawers, a flat surface and a mirror. This creates the perfect little area for applying make-up or blow-drying hair!
You don't have to go all-natural. This cupboard features simple wood with painted white doors, making for a very stylish combination.
When in doubt, clean lines and simple wood works wonders, making for a very functional and aesthetically appealing design.
Dark wood can make for a very modern and contemporary cupboard design. Just make sure this space gets plenty of natural light!
This is the perfect spot for a wooden cupboard!
Also have a look at these inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.
If your room doesn't get too much natural light or if you prefer a brighter look and feel, opt for light wood like we see here. It revitalises the space!
Opt for a simple wooden cupboard that matches the floor and you'll have a very trendy and stylish interior design.
Don't be afraid to get creative with your cupboard design. Here we can see how the architects have created patterns and shapes across the wooden cupboard doors, making for a very intriguing look and feel.
Functionality and charm can work hand in hand!
If you're worried about space, opt for sliding doors for your wooden closet. They are stylish and take up minimal room.
Also have a look at these 19 superb space-savvy closets for your home.