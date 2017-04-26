Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 built in wooden cupboard ideas

Leigh Leigh
Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Loading admin actions …

There is nothing more classic and functional than a built in wooden cupboard. Whether it's in your bedroom, living room or even your bathroom, it can create the perfect storage unit while adding a charming touch to your interior design.

But did you know that there were so many options available?

To prove it you, we have put together 13 built in wooden cupboards that are unique and useful all at the same time?

Do you want to take a look?

1. Mix it up

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

Extending across the entire wall, this wooden cupboard features drawers, shelves and closed sections, allowing for a range of storage options. It also adds a stylish twist to this space!

2. Sleek and multi-functional

Dom w Markach, ArtDecoprojekt ArtDecoprojekt Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
ArtDecoprojekt

ArtDecoprojekt
ArtDecoprojekt
ArtDecoprojekt

This wooden closet features a mirror across the front of it, allowing the residents to examine their entire outfit—from head to toe—before they step foot out of the bedroom.

3. Different shades

Build in Caboards, kitchen frontiers kitchen frontiers BedroomWardrobes & closets
kitchen frontiers

Build in Caboards

kitchen frontiers
kitchen frontiers
kitchen frontiers

This wooden cupboard features dark wood and light wood, making for a stunning aesthetic appeal. There is also so much space available for storing clothes, shoes and accessories!

4. Solid and durable

K邸 TOTAL PLAN, 株式会社 3rd 株式会社 3rd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
株式会社　3rd

株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd

This wooden cupboard is positioned on the landing of the second floor of this home, with solid doors and plenty of shelf space. The thick doors make for a very grand look and feel!

5. With a dressing table

MINI -HOUSE, DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA Minimalist dressing room
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

This wooden cupboard has been built into the wall and flows into a stylish little dressing table, complete with drawers, a flat surface and a mirror. This creates the perfect little area for applying make-up or blow-drying hair!

6. Wood and white

Master Bedroom Urban Shaastra Classic style bedroom
Urban Shaastra

Master Bedroom

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

You don't have to go all-natural. This cupboard features simple wood with painted white doors, making for a very stylish combination.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple and sleek

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style dressing rooms
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

When in doubt, clean lines and simple wood works wonders, making for a very functional and aesthetically appealing design.

8. Modern touches

DRESSING, Centimetre.com Centimetre.com Modern dressing room
Centimetre.com

Centimetre.com
Centimetre.com
Centimetre.com

Dark wood can make for a very modern and contemporary cupboard design. Just make sure this space gets plenty of natural light!

9. Make the most of the space under the stairs

Stair Closet, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
La Fustería—Carpinteros

La Fustería - Carpinteros
La Fustería—Carpinteros
La Fustería - Carpinteros

This is the perfect spot for a wooden cupboard!

Also have a look at these inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.

10. Light wood

Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
JF ARQUITECTOS

JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS

If your room doesn't get too much natural light or if you prefer a brighter look and feel, opt for light wood like we see here. It revitalises the space!

11. Matching the floor

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for a simple wooden cupboard that matches the floor and you'll have a very trendy and stylish interior design.

12. Have some fun

First floor master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
homify

First floor master bedroom wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Don't be afraid to get creative with your cupboard design. Here we can see how the architects have created patterns and shapes across the wooden cupboard doors, making for a very intriguing look and feel. 

Functionality and charm can work hand in hand!

13. Sliding doors

Дизайн квартиры в серо-бежевых тонах с винным акцентом, Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ" Лаборатория дизайна 'КУБ' Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>

Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ"
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>
Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ"

If you're worried about space, opt for sliding doors for your wooden closet. They are stylish and take up minimal room.

Also have a look at these 19 superb space-savvy closets for your home.

18 DIY, low-budget patio ideas (if you're into woodworking!)
Which is your favourite wooden cupboard?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks