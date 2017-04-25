12 beautiful pools that show what's possible in a small space

Just because you have a small space doesn't mean you shouldn't have a beautiful swimming pool!

In fact, today at homify, we are going to show you 12 beautiful pools. Every single one of them will prove to you just what is possible when it comes to a small space!

As we explore the ins and outs of these gorgeous little designs, you may find you'll become rather inspired. Because if you have even the smallest of space available, you should use it for a swimming pool! It's a wonderful focal point for the outdoor area and in summer, it's a great way to cool down and relax.

Your kids, family and friends will also thank you forever…