12 beautiful pools that show what's possible in a small space

Leigh Leigh
Vivienda unifamiliar en la Quinta. , CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA Infinity pool
Just because you have a small space doesn't mean you shouldn't have a beautiful swimming pool!

In fact, today at homify, we are going to show you 12 beautiful pools. Every single one of them will prove to you just what is possible when it comes to a small space!

As we explore the ins and outs of these gorgeous little designs, you may find you'll become rather inspired. Because if you have even the smallest of space available, you should use it for a swimming pool! It's a wonderful focal point for the outdoor area and in summer, it's a great way to cool down and relax. 

Your kids, family and friends will also thank you forever…

1. Rectangle

Cobertura Duplex Blumenau (Vila Nova), indiarq indiarq
This is a simple shape that works well in most small gardens. It also suits any style of home or garden.

Always remember, clean lines are timeless!

2. Deep

Pool aus edlem Quarzit, SCHUBERT STONE GmbH SCHUBERT STONE GmbH Pool
If you can't make your pool too big, make sure it has a section that's nice and deep. That way you can still experience a nice cool dip!

3. Creative

Vivienda unifamiliar en la Quinta. , CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA Infinity pool
Innovation goes a long way when it comes to the small, modern swimming pool… This is the perfect example!

4. Square and sleek

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Pool
With a few decorative touches around your swimming pool, you can create an exotic haven. Size doesn't count!

5. Along the edge of the property

Casa de Campo Tempoal , Tectónico Tectónico Pool
Tuck your swimming pool into the perimetre of your property for a functional and aesthetically appealing design.

6. Between the garden and the terrace

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Bedfordview

When in doubt, make sure the swimming pool still allows for enough garden space and terrace space.

7. In the corner

Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces Hotels
Ellerman Villa 2

Install your swimming pool right in the corner of the property and you'll have panoramic views of the surrounds while you swim!

8. Sink it into the terrace

homify Pool
Because how much terrace space do you actually need?

9. If you need more terrace space…

Saint Thomas - Cobertura Belvedere, Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores SpaPool & spa accessories
Make the pool even smaller! Add a functional pergola for shelter and your swimming pool will be shady and cool!

10. Round with rocks

homify Pool
Have you ever seen a swimming pool with such rustic charm?

11. Add a small fountain to your small pool

Piscinas varias, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool Solid Wood Wood effect
You'll barely notice how small it is!

12. Understated and classic

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
Once again, we can see how a small swimming pool can create a big impact.

Also have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

​A South African home with a fresh look
Which is your favourite small swimming pool?

