9 ideas for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens

So you have an outdoor area, but you have no idea what to do with it.

You're also working, with a family or a busy social life, and don't have time to suddenly grow green fingers. You're also watching your budget very carefully, which means that you don't have a whole lot of extra cash to spend on plants and flowers.

Not to fear, homify is here!

Today, we are going to teach you all sorts of tips and tricks for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens. You won't believe just how beautiful your outdoor space can look!

Shall we take a look?