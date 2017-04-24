Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ideas for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens

Leigh Leigh
Gorgeous Gardens Mediterranean style garden
So you have an outdoor area, but you have no idea what to do with it.

You're also working, with a family or a busy social life, and don't have time to suddenly grow green fingers. You're also watching your budget very carefully, which means that you don't have a whole lot of extra cash to spend on plants and flowers.

Not to fear, homify is here!

Today, we are going to teach you all sorts of tips and tricks for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens. You won't believe just how beautiful your outdoor space can look!

Shall we take a look?

1. Around the perimetre

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

You don't have create a full-on garden in your outdoor space. Why not install a garden that runs along the perimetre of the property, which looks beautiful but is also easy to maintain?

In this design, we can see how a wooden deck rests in the centre of the outdoor area, while a garden lines the outdoor space. This creates a wonderfully fresh exterior haven, with little effort!

2. Or around the house

Near the entrance Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Near the entrance

Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

If you don't want to install a garden around the perimetre of your property, why not install one around the facade of your house? Flowers and plants can enhance the look and feel of the architecture, adding a beautiful and refreshing touch of natural design.

Here we can see how white flowers and pruned lollipop trees enhance the grey walls, resulting in a very appealing home.

3. Add a garden path

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Here we can see how a stone garden path has been created down the centre of the little garden, adding a mysterious and dynamic touch to the little space. 

Have a look at these tips: 7 beautiful DIY garden paths that you can create in one day

4. A bird feeder

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,lantern,Japanese lantern,gravel,stepping stones,water feature,oriental,courtyard
Japanese Garden Concepts

WIGGILL

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

A bird feeder is functional, attracting exotic bird species into your garden, but it can also look stylish and romantic too, adding a whimsical touch to the property.

What's more is that it needs little maintenance. Simply add some bird food every few days!

5. Little pot plants

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style garden
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Sometimes all your outdoor area needs is some stylish pots with some beautiful plants. This is a very low maintenance way to add some natural charm to the exterior or even the interior space. 

Just make sure to water them every few days!

6. A fire pit

HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE 2

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Installing a fire pit in the middle of your garden is a very simple way to add a dynamic focal point to the environment. This is especially charming in winter, when you can sit and watch the fire crackle in front of you. 

As we can see in this design by landscapers Greenacres Cape, all you need to do is build a brick pit and paint over it for a more elegant touch. Add wood to the middle and you're ready to go!

7. Add some charming furniture

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Garden furniture doesn't have to be expensive. You can ever scour second-hand stores or online platforms for second-hand pieces.

Garden furniture also needs little maintenance but can provide you with the perfect spot for relaxing and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. 

8. Opt for sand

Japanese, Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese,

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

If you really don't have time to water grass or plant flowers, opt for a more minimalist and zen-like garden, like we see here.

This garden simply features a few trees, sand and some dark rocks. Use a rake to create patterns for a therapeutic afternoon.

The best part? No watering required!

9. Simple does it

Gorgeous Gardens Mediterranean style garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

In this image, we can see how a few trees and some simple grass make for a very beautiful outdoor area. What more could you need?

Also look at these 17 budget garden ideas for your home.

You'll also love these 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden.

