9 ideas for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens

So you have an outdoor area, but you have no idea what to do with it.
You're also working, with a family or a busy social life, and don't have time to suddenly grow green fingers. You're also watching your budget very carefully, which means that you don't have a whole lot of extra cash to spend on plants and flowers.
Today, we are going to teach you all sorts of tips and tricks for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens. You won't believe just how beautiful your outdoor space can look!
You don't have create a full-on garden in your outdoor space. Why not install a garden that runs along the perimetre of the property, which looks beautiful but is also easy to maintain?
In this design, we can see how a wooden deck rests in the centre of the outdoor area, while a garden lines the outdoor space. This creates a wonderfully fresh exterior haven, with little effort!
If you don't want to install a garden around the perimetre of your property, why not install one around the facade of your house? Flowers and plants can enhance the look and feel of the architecture, adding a beautiful and refreshing touch of natural design.
Here we can see how white flowers and pruned lollipop trees enhance the grey walls, resulting in a very appealing home.
Here we can see how a stone garden path has been created down the centre of the little garden, adding a mysterious and dynamic touch to the little space.
A bird feeder is functional, attracting exotic bird species into your garden, but it can also look stylish and romantic too, adding a whimsical touch to the property.
What's more is that it needs little maintenance. Simply add some bird food every few days!
Sometimes all your outdoor area needs is some stylish pots with some beautiful plants. This is a very low maintenance way to add some natural charm to the exterior or even the interior space.
Just make sure to water them every few days!
Installing a fire pit in the middle of your garden is a very simple way to add a dynamic focal point to the environment. This is especially charming in winter, when you can sit and watch the fire crackle in front of you.
As we can see in this design by landscapers Greenacres Cape, all you need to do is build a brick pit and paint over it for a more elegant touch. Add wood to the middle and you're ready to go!
Garden furniture doesn't have to be expensive. You can ever scour second-hand stores or online platforms for second-hand pieces.
Garden furniture also needs little maintenance but can provide you with the perfect spot for relaxing and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
If you really don't have time to water grass or plant flowers, opt for a more minimalist and zen-like garden, like we see here.
This garden simply features a few trees, sand and some dark rocks. Use a rake to create patterns for a therapeutic afternoon.
The best part? No watering required!
In this image, we can see how a few trees and some simple grass make for a very beautiful outdoor area. What more could you need?
