10 patios with lawns that will inspire you

Lawn is a natural and beautiful way to lift the lift of your yard and provide your children, you pets, your family and your friends with a lovely corner of greenery in a home.

Grass requires a little bit of maintenance and care, however. This shouldn't put you off though! Today at homify, we've put together some simple tips to ensure that your grass remains green and fresh.

You'll really get a chance to enjoy nature with a beautiful lawn!

So meet our 10 lawn patios and fall in love.