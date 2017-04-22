Your browser is out-of-date.

12 wonderful garages to make an impressive front exterior

Leigh Leigh
Residência A|R, Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Modern houses
At the time of planning the house, there are so many environments to think about that we often allow a few details to slip through the cracks or we leave some parts right to the very end!

Let us warn you though… all spaces of the house need to be thought through and well-planned from the beginning of the project! This will result in a final result that is flawlessly integrated and very well organised.

So when it comes to thinking about the facade and the exterior aspects of the house, the garage should be planned for in the beginning stages. You don't want it look like it's been tacked onto the front of the house right at the end of the design!

What's more is that if you speak to your architect about including a garage in your house plans, they will be able to create a very balanced look and feel thanks to their expertise!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 11 garages that are so wonderful, you'll realise that they don't simply have to be functional. They can actually make your entire home look more beautiful.

Shall we take a look?

1. Multi-purpose garage with a Portuguese beige mosaic floor, which can also be used for outdoor entertaining

ANTIGO JARDIM TRANSFORMADO EM VARANDA GOURMET, ARQUITETURA CONCRETA ARQUITETURA CONCRETA Patios
2. A discreet garage when closed…

Projeto Residêncial Manuel, ArkDek ArkDek Eclectic style houses
… Wide and lit when open!

Projeto Residêncial Manuel, ArkDek ArkDek Eclectic style houses
3. With wooden pergola and brick wall, this garage is spacious and modern

Escritório com clima caseiro, DUET ARQUITETURA DUET ARQUITETURA Commercial spaces Offices & stores
4. A structure attached to the house, in iron and wood to protect the cars

Casa em Ibiúna - SP, M.Lisboa Arquitetura e Interiores M.Lisboa Arquitetura e Interiores Garage/shed
5. Side garage, well integrated with the style of the home

homify Classic style houses Engineered Wood White
6. For a classic façade, opt for a discreet garage

Branco Clássico, Dani Santos Arquitetura Dani Santos Arquitetura
7. The swing gate is great for saving space, as well as ensuring the protection of cars

Residencia Gregorini, Studio Alessandro Ramos Arquitetura Studio Alessandro Ramos Arquitetura Modern houses
8. The garage is completely incorporated into the architecture of this stunning house

Residência A|R, Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Modern houses
9. Lower garage with access ramp, perfect for the single storey house

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
10. With a low, perforated gate, this garage arises spontaneously

CASA DE CAMPO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Country style house Stone Wood effect
11. Modern and stylish!

Residencia El Coto, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Minimalist house
12. With a bamboo door, for a tropical style house

Casa Sauípe, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Rustic style house
Also have a look at these 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car.

24 most beautiful homes in South Africa (Part 1)
Which garage is your favourite?

