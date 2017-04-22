12 wonderful garages to make an impressive front exterior

At the time of planning the house, there are so many environments to think about that we often allow a few details to slip through the cracks or we leave some parts right to the very end!

Let us warn you though… all spaces of the house need to be thought through and well-planned from the beginning of the project! This will result in a final result that is flawlessly integrated and very well organised.

So when it comes to thinking about the facade and the exterior aspects of the house, the garage should be planned for in the beginning stages. You don't want it look like it's been tacked onto the front of the house right at the end of the design!

What's more is that if you speak to your architect about including a garage in your house plans, they will be able to create a very balanced look and feel thanks to their expertise!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 11 garages that are so wonderful, you'll realise that they don't simply have to be functional. They can actually make your entire home look more beautiful.

Shall we take a look?