7 pictures of simple but beautiful South African bedrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
The bedroom needs to be a safe haven of relaxation, cosiness and comfort, which is why the decor has to include neutral shades, plenty of natural light and of course comfy textures that are welcoming and inviting. Consider serenity when decorating your bedroom and you'll always enjoy a good night's sleep, even after you've had a hectic and emotional day at work. These 7 fantastic bedrooms are simple yet elegant, the perfect choice for a South African home.

1. Wooden and neutral

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
You cannot go wrong with a light wooden bed and matching pedestal. Opt for a neutral colour wall, allowing the wonderful work of art above your bed to be the core focus. Now just take your shoes off and enjoy the soft carpet between your toes.

2. For the seaside

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Duck egg color scheme Main bedrooms
A gorgeous sea green hue is a brilliant way of incorporating your love for everything marine inspired in your bedroom decor. Complete the design with matching throws and pillows and let the soothing sound of the waves help you to drift off to sleep.

3. The minimalist

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Gone are the days of bulk bedside tables, this sleek, minimalist option will let a smaller bedroom look spacious, while the pastel shades of the pillows are trendy and tasteful too.

4. Storage units

Bedroom1 Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern style bedroom bedroom
A chaise or ottoman at the foot of your bed is a great way to include some drama into the decor, choose a damask print and you'll have a shabby chic bedroom of hotel quality in no time.

5. Ultimate comfort

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern style bedroom
A fireplace in the bedroom may not be everyone's ideal, but it's the best choice to cosy up and cuddle while the rain falls during a chilly winter evening. A printed throw is another awesome choice to add colour and elegant charm into the bedroom decor.

6. Ocean views

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
How about taking full advantage of the ocean view and highlighting the hues of the sunset with illumination and neutral tones?

7. Basic black

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Our final bedroom is strong, sophisticated and stylish. Almost monochrome in colour scheme, but with a hint of quirkiness and drama, perfect for a professional that likes to be taken seriously. Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas

The perfect Pretoria home
Which bedroom decor idea do you like most?

