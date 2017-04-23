13 backyard pools you'll wish were yours

If you've always wanted a pool in your backyard, then these 13 ideas may just be perfect enough for your home. Whether you just need it as a place to relax and unwind, or to entertain the kids on a hot summer day, have a look at these awesome tips and tricks to enhance and upgrade your outdoor living space in chic style. Let's be inspired by some of this lovely ideas that can easily be incorporated into our own homes.
A small yard may mean less space to design a spacious pool, but that doesn't mean you can't cool off in style.
Why not incorporate a gorgeous gourmet grill experience to your exterior with a fascinating outdoor pizza oven. Meals with loved ones will never be the same!
Decorate your pool area with similar hues to the pool and always be amazed by the modernity of your chill zone.
Be creative with a fancy courtyard, include some floor sweeping drapes and you'll add that island vibe in no time.
Relax on your lovely green lawn that decorates your yard in perfect carpet style.
Admire the horizon from the comfort of your infinity pool. Relaxation has never been this sensational!
Include a lovely dark toned wooden deck into your design and a fountain for a bit of enchantment.
There's nothing more calming to the mind, body and soul than just enjoying the sunset in all its splendour.
A pool the same length as your house is a great way to practice your daily laps.
The one storey home with plenty of garden space is a great way to spend time with loved ones.
Your family will be safe and secure in the compound of your home as they enjoy the privacy of the space too.
Catch a glimpse of the mountain from your poolside, make your terrace an ever-evolving work of art.
