Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 backyard pools you'll wish were yours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
Loading admin actions …

If you've always wanted a pool in your backyard, then these 13 ideas may just be perfect enough for your home. Whether you just need it as a place to relax and unwind, or to entertain the kids on a hot summer day, have a look at these awesome tips and tricks to enhance and upgrade your outdoor living space in chic style. Let's be inspired by some of this lovely ideas that can easily be incorporated into our own homes.

1. Striking square

Gourmet com SPA, Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores Spa Ceramic Green
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores
Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores

A small yard may mean less space to design a spacious pool, but that doesn't mean you can't cool off in style.

2. With a pizza area

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Why not incorporate a gorgeous gourmet grill experience to your exterior with a fascinating outdoor pizza oven. Meals with loved ones will never be the same!

3. Modern

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool Pool,outdoor furniture,umbrella,deck,sun loungers
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Decorate your pool area with similar hues to the pool and always be amazed by the modernity of your chill zone.

4. Courtyard

Courtyard Pool & Relax Tim Ziehl Architects Pool Courtyard,Pool,Livingspace,Patio,Threshold,Open spaces,Public Private
Tim Ziehl Architects

Courtyard Pool & Relax

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Be creative with a fancy courtyard, include some floor sweeping drapes and you'll add that island vibe in no time.

5. On the lawn

Gorgeous Gardens Pool
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Relax on your lovely green lawn that decorates your yard in perfect carpet style.

6. Waters' edge

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Admire the horizon from the comfort of your infinity pool. Relaxation has never been this sensational!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Fountain

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Pool
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Include a lovely dark toned wooden deck into your design and a fountain for a bit of enchantment.

8. At sunset

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's nothing more calming to the mind, body and soul than just enjoying the sunset in all its splendour.

9. The full length

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

A pool the same length as your house is a great way to practice your daily laps.

10. From the garden

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Pool
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

The one storey home with plenty of garden space is a great way to spend time with loved ones.

11. Private

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1), Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Pool
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1)

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Your family will be safe and secure in the compound of your home as they enjoy the privacy of the space too.

12. Mountain

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Pool
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Catch a glimpse of the mountain from your poolside, make your terrace an ever-evolving work of art.

13. Rusticity

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

A home decorated in colonial features will stand the test of time. Have a look at these 8 pools that are perfect for South African homes

12 wonderful garages to make an impressive front exterior
Which pool do you love most for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks