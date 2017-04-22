24 most beautiful homes in South Africa (Part 1)

So you adore the idea of a home that is comfortable, free from the woes of the working world and the noise of city traffic. Well, this homify feature looks at part 1 of 24 awesome ideas to enhance the beauty of your South African house. After all, there's always something to see, experience and enjoy, regardless of your province or landscape. Let's be inspired by the fantastic hints and tips to enhance your architecture and decor, with friendliness and sophistication in mind of course!
Catch a glimpse of the sensational sunset from your rooftop terrace, complete with outdoor fireplace for those campfire filled evenings.
An island inspired ambiance awaits you with comfort and cosiness, so just sit back and relax.
How about a lovely modern terrace to sit back and enjoy the comfort of conversation between family and friends?
Your minimalist home doesn't need to be boring, let the light shine in with some gorgeous glazing instead.
A grand exterior with brilliantly romantic illumination is the perfect fit for a home in the country.
South African homes have a variety of colonial history, and this thatch roof Dutch design is simply stunning.
As mentioned previously, there's always something to see in South Africa, so make your majestic view of Lion's Head part of your design.
Sleek, modern and contemporary decor makes up this stunning architectural space.
Amazing arches and a touch of greenery could be the fascinating detail your exterior needs.
Let the line shine all along your exterior to make the attention to detail of your architecture even more fabulous and eye-catching.
Take in the fresh air from your garden and admire the sunshine from your deck, poolside of course!
