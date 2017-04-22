Your browser is out-of-date.

24 most beautiful homes in South Africa (Part 1)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

So you adore the idea of a home that is comfortable, free from the woes of the working world and the noise of city traffic. Well, this homify feature looks at part 1 of 24 awesome ideas to enhance the beauty of your South African house. After all, there's always something to see, experience and enjoy, regardless of your province or landscape. Let's be inspired by the fantastic hints and tips to enhance your architecture and decor, with friendliness and sophistication in mind of course!

1. Over the horizon

Nambiti Hills , M&M Designs M&M Designs Colonial style house
M&amp;M Designs

Nambiti Hills

M&M Designs
M&amp;M Designs
M&M Designs

Catch a glimpse of the sensational sunset from your rooftop terrace, complete with outdoor fireplace for those campfire filled evenings.

2. Living room

Nambiti Hills , M&M Designs M&M Designs Living room
M&amp;M Designs

Nambiti Hills

M&M Designs
M&amp;M Designs
M&M Designs

An island inspired ambiance awaits you with comfort and cosiness, so just sit back and relax.

3. From the outside

Steel Framed Home - entertainment area Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home—entertainment area

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

How about a lovely modern terrace to sit back and enjoy the comfort of conversation between family and friends?

4. Simple porch

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your minimalist home doesn't need to be boring, let the light shine in with some gorgeous glazing instead.

5. The grand

Exterior Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Classic style houses
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Exterior

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A grand exterior with brilliantly romantic illumination is the perfect fit for a home in the country.

6. The Dutch

Colonial Style Home with Thatched Roof Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Colonial style house
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes

Colonial Style Home with Thatched Roof

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

South African homes have a variety of colonial history, and this thatch roof Dutch design is simply stunning.

7. Mountains

External Photo Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses
Jenny Mills Architects

External Photo

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

As mentioned previously, there's always something to see in South Africa, so make your majestic view of Lion's Head part of your design.

8. Modern

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Sleek, modern and contemporary decor makes up this stunning architectural space.

9. A little farm appeal

Front of home Tru Interiors Country style house
Tru Interiors

Front of home

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Amazing arches and a touch of greenery could be the fascinating detail your exterior needs.

10. Some brilliance

A glittering ambience FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A glittering ambience

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Let the line shine all along your exterior to make the attention to detail of your architecture even more fabulous and eye-catching.

11. Poolside

Umhlanga house 7 bloc architects Modern houses
bloc architects

Umhlanga house 7

bloc architects
bloc architects
bloc architects

Take in the fresh air from your garden and admire the sunshine from your deck, poolside of course!

12. Strict and serious

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Keep your family safe and secure with high walls to ensure privacy. Have a look at these 11 stunning South African homes

​A perfect two-storey house that’s move-in ready
Which ideas are you including in your home?

