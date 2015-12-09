A healthy home means a healthier family

One of the ways to ensure that everyone in your home breathes a little easier within your living space is to ensure that your home is free of lead. This is especially important if you live in a older home that may have been painted with lead paint in the past.

A team of experts can be called in to check the presence of lead paint through a simple test and the choice is yours on where you would like to take it from there. If the presence of lead paint is found in your home, it may be the perfect opportunity to consider a complete revamp of your home!

On a side note, what do you think of the stunning striped rug by Analog? Doesn't it just complete this living space?!